A busy July planned at Maxwell Library

Off the Shelf: July events at Maxwell Library

By Rena Brower

Summer Reading Program for Children and Teens at Maxwell

Libraries Rock! runs through Aug. 15. It’s easy to register online from Maxwell’s website. Be sure to mark your calendars for the End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m.

West Genesee CSD Summer Reading Lists

Titles for the West Genesee middle and high school summer reading lists will be available through Maxwell Library. Demand is usually high, so please leave enough time to get your choices before summer ends.

Children 18 and under with their own library cards might worry that overdue book fines will prevent them from participating in the library’s Summer Reading Program. Please come and speak with Ms. Melissa Lewandowski about Maxwell’s amnesty program.

Wild Wednesdays free family entertainment programs run through Aug. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required; come early for a front-row seat!

July 11: Prepare for a hands-on experience with reptiles and snakes with Dan the Snakeman. **

July 18: Moreland the Magician presents his amazing magic show. **

July 25: The MOST Traveling Science Show. *

Aug. 1: Checker’s Musical Library Adventure. **

Aug. 8: The Bubbleman brings his amazing bubble show. **

*Supported by funds from the NYS Library’s Family Literacy Library Services grant program

**Supported by the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library

Adult Summer Reading Program

June 25 through Aug. 13. For ages 18 and up. Free. No registration.

Sponsored by the Friends of Maxwell Library. For each book you read, audiobook you listen to, or movie you watch (adapted from a book), submit an entry form at Maxwell Library for a chance to win a prize. There’s no limit on the number of times you enter. One prize per person. Drawing will take place at the Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party on Thursday, Aug. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Email maxwellfriends@gmail.com with questions.

Is there a visit to a New York State park in your plans? Borrow an Empire Pass from Maxwell Library before your trip. The pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons with OCPL library accounts in good standing. It may be checked out for three days, and must be returned in person at Maxwell. Call or stop in for more details.

Art exhibit:

The Syracuse Poster Project

July 3 through 26

The Syracuse Poster Project exhibits 16 poster prints from the 2018 poster series. The Poster Project brings together community poets and Syracuse University artists to create an annual series of posters for the city’s poster panels. Each of the 16 posters features an illustrated poem about downtown, the city, or surrounding countryside. To extend its reach, the project also sells 11×17-inch poster prints, note cards, and other poster-based products. For more information, call 315- 424-8099, or visit posterproject.org.

TBL Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Thursdays, July 12 and 26, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, call 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Maxwell Matinee

Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m.. Call for title. 2017; PG-13; 101 minutes. Free. Registration preferred. For adults.

After Ted Kennedy is involved in a fatal car crash, he tries to protect his presidential aspirations by using his family’s political power to control the subsequent scandal. Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661. Bring snacks.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club

Thursday, July 12, 10:30 to noon. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your needlework and unravel a different plot each month. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of this month’s book, Kathy Reich’s “Bones Never Lie,” and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Craft Class: Christmas in July

Thursday, July 12, 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. For adults.

Make a sheet music wreath with Tonya. West Genesee Fine Arts Department has generously donated the sheet music. Materials are provided to make the wreath, but bring your own center decorations to personalize your creation. Call for suggestions if you need help with ideas. If you have a glue gun and glue sticks, bring them to make your project go faster.

Foundations of Investing

Tuesday, July 17, 6 to 7 p.m. Free. Registration required.

Building your investor IQ starts with understanding the basics. Whether you are new to investing or need a refresher, financial advisor Sean Byrne of Edward Jones will help you learn about the importance of developing a strategy, the impact of asset allocation, and the influence of inflation on your long-term goals.

Caring for Our Piece of the Earth. Session 1: The American Landscape

Tuesday, July 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration required.

Would you like to be a good steward of your home landscape? Would you like to provide habitat for wildlife and create a healthy, joyful yard for people, too? This six-session discussion course, compiled by Janet Allen of Habitat Gardening in Central New York and led by Maxwell’s Lorraine Krantz, will help you learn about these issues and learn how to create an earth-friendly yard. Participating in the course also provides a welcome opportunity to have thoughtful conversations with fellow community members about something that matters: supporting life on earth, beginning right in your own yard, neighborhood, and community. Future sessions will be decided upon at the first meeting. The program has required reading that can be accessed at hgcny.org/course/ on the HGCNY website. Please read Session 1: The American Landscape before the first meeting.

Between the Lines Book Club

Monday, July 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Geraldine Brook’s “Caleb’s Crossing,” and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

SPG: Safe Place to Game

Monday, July 23, 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 7 to 18.

Safe Place to Game is a community program where students and families can learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Genealogy Roundtable

Wednesday, July 25, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Join genealogist Amanda Perrine for Maxwell’s monthly Genealogy Roundtable. Library patrons interested in researching their own family histories get together to discuss problems in their research and share tips on sources and methodology. Both beginners and longtime researchers are welcome.

Tech Class: Controlling What Social Media Shares About You

Thursday, July 26, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. You may bring your personal laptop, tablet, or phone.

This month’s tech program will examine how to change various settings on your social media sites to gain some measure of control over what you see and what you share, safe habits to cultivate online, and critical examination of memes and articles before sharing them.

Ongoing programs for kids and teens (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

To promote reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers as well as to encourage parent and child bonding through reading, the 1000 Books Foundation has issued a challenge to parents to read 1000 books to their children before kindergarten. Stop in at Maxwell Library to get your first reading log and informational materials, and start reading!

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

Tuesdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, July 2, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30 (not 4), 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Monday Fundays

Mondays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 12 to 12:45 p.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 5 to 10.

What’s this week’s creative craft? Check online, or be surprised! Please note that registration is required for the July 30 program with the Everson Museum.

Tween Scene

Tuesdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 1 to 2 p.m. For ages 10 to 14. You may bring a bagged snack.

Activities will include crafts, projects, games, open mic, or you may suggest an upcoming activity.

Teen Zone

Thursdays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 1 to 2 p.m. For teens in grades 9 to 12. You may bring a bagged snack.

Activities will include crafts, projects, games, open mic, or you may suggest an upcoming activity.

Preschool Story Time

Thursdays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

This fun story time helps preschoolers develop early literacy skills and fosters curiosity. Come and enjoy stories followed by a simple activity or craft. Younger (and older) siblings are welcome. Please note that the July 26 program includes a butter-making activity, so inform the library of any dairy allergies.

Go Digital:

With OverDrive and Hoopla, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Get tech savvy by attending Tech Librarian Pete’s monthly classes. Catch up on what you missed with Handouts and Other Resources through the Digital tab on our website.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on Maxwell’s website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

Ask about the variety of digital devices available for borrowing or in-library use.

Stay Connected:

Sign up for Maxwell’s monthly e-newsletter through our website, Facebook page, or at the circulation desk. See upcoming events and register as needed through our online events calendar. You can support Maxwell Library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website.

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Closed Wednesday, July 4, for Independence Day. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

