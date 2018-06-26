A busy summer planned at the Elbridge Library

Elbridge Library has much to offer this summer

Are you on a budget and looking for affordable things to do with the kids as summer approaches? With multiple new programs for both children and adults, there is no need to look any further than the Elbridge Library.

This year alone, The Elbridge Library has offered painting classes, ukulele lessons, quilting classes, a disaster preparedness class, Kids in Motion, a Lego Competition, Fairy Garden creativity sessions and so much more.

There has already been much buzz and excitement happening at the Elbridge Library in 2018. If you haven’t noticed already, your view of the exterior landscaping of the library has been overhauled and creatively revamped by staff member BetteAnn Tucker with the addition of a sprawling Fairy Garden.

With the help of Annabella Guarnieri, the new Fairy Garden landscaping was created and includes something for everyone; Dinosaur Park, Fantasy Area, Fairyland, Construction Site, To The Beach, and Pirate’s Cove. Ms. Tucker and the Elbridge Library continue to welcome donated items and/or creative ideas to continue to improve the fascinating Fairy Garden; an inspiring project for the whole community to enjoy.

Do you have a little imaginative builder at home? The Elbridge Library has so many new educational toys for children that improve fine motor skills, enhance logical thinking capabilities, and provides mental stimulation during these long summer months. STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.

Bring your children to the Elbridge Library and check out the Puppet Theater, 3D Magnetic Tiles, K’nex, Cubelets, the Play and Learn Station, and our brand new Lego-Building Station that was uniquely designed and created for the Patrons of the Elbridge Library. Legos and instructional books provided.

In a progressive effort to continue to evolve with the times, the Elbridge Library remains committed to offering patrons some of the most up-to-date technology in the area.

In addition to the four iPads that are available for in-house use, the Elbridge Library recently invested in new patron computers. They are loaded with Windows 10 pro software and are faster and friendlier to use. In addition, the Elbridge Library now offers HOOPLA; the at-home app that allows patrons to stream and download library materials instantly from the comfort of home. Similar to other streaming programs such as Netflix, HOOPLA provides a wide variety of movies, books, and music right to your phone or smart device, for free.

Elbridge Library patrons can simply download the app and login with their library card membership number. A hands-on tech class is being offered to show how to use this service. The class will be held July 23 at noon.

Please call or stop by the library to register 315-689-7111. Bring your smart device or lap top.

After all of this, the best is yet to come. This summer schedule is overflowing with new and free ways to get the kids interested in reading, engaged and away from the TV screens. The Elbridge Library Summer Reading Program kicks off with an Open House on June 27, 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to registering for the Summer Reading Program, your child will receive a free book, refreshments, and may partake in games and activities. The Summer Reading Program rewards children for staying on top of their reading. Children can complete a raffle ticket for every book read and be entered to win one or several prizes. They will also have the opportunity to have library fines waived, all while keeping their minds sharp during summer recess.

Every Wednesday 10 a.m. – Story Hour with Ms. Quigley or Ms. Nolan

June 27 – Open House 5 to 7 p.m. Free book giveaway, refreshments, games and activities.

July 7 – Elbridge Community-Wide Garage Sale Day. Permits sold at Elbridge Library for $5 each. Donuts and other refreshments sold.

July 11 – Games on a Roll 6 to 8 p.m.

Join the fun in the big rig for the best, most advanced gaming theater on wheels! Xbox, Wii, WiiU, and PS3 gaming systems. Video games to suit all ages.

July 11 – Kids in Motion 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fun, music and dance for children ages 2-5

July 18 – Zoo to You 6:30 p.m. Come face to face with exciting zoo animals. Learn how you can make a difference to wildlife.

July 23 – Hoopla Tech Class noon. An introduction to a new app to allow patrons to stream library materials for free to their smart devices.

July 25 – Puppets with Pizazz 6:30 p.m. Nancy Sander performs “Little Red Riding Hood”. Fun adventure with audience participation.

Aug. 1 – Bubbleman 6:30 p.m. Fun with bubbles, bubbles and more bubbles. A truly entertaining show for children and adults.

Aug. 8 – The MOST 6:30 p.m. Learn about rock science and investigate sound. Learn about different rock groups and about sound waves.

Aug. 15 — Jeff the Magic Man 6:30 p.m. Storytelling by a whimsical personality. See what amazing things you can do with balloons.

Now is the time to get reacquainted with the Elbridge Library, 241 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY, 315-689-7111. Please stop by, meet some of the new staff members, say hi to familiar and experienced staff members, and check out all of the new and wonderful programs that are being offered to the patrons. Enjoy the free cable TV, free wifi and free coffee too! Don’t forget to follow the Facebook page for weekly updates and photos of events, facebook.com/Elbridgefreelibrary. More information is also available on the website elbridgelibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story