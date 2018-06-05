Summer events in Marcellus

Summer is heating up in Marcellus

Submitted by Shannon White

Summer is soon approaching and there is lots going on in Marcellus. Our 23rd annual Hoop Mania Basketball Camp and Mini Hoopsters Camp still has spots left! There are some new camps that are being offered this summer as well. These include: Golf Camp, Marcellus Runners Summer Day Camp, Boys Baseball Camp, and Girls Volleyball Camp. Come into the office and register to secure your spot!

New this year Golf Camp will be held on a real golf course at Pearl Lakes Golf Course and instructed by Michael Vincent and Kathy Kusniercyzk. Campers will have time on a real driving range and nine hole course. They will learn more about the swing, skills and etiquette and end the week of camp with a nine hole captain and crew tournament! The camp runs from July 9 to 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. It is offered for grades 2-8 and is $60 for the week.

Marcellus Runners Summer Day Camp will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday July 30 to Aug. 10 in Marcellus Park (Grove Pavillion) from 9am-Noon. The camp will be introducing running for new runners as well as advanced training which will be instructed by Adam Collister and Tom Shea. The camp is $30.

Boys Baseball Camp will be August 20-24 at the MHS Baseball Field. Grades 4-6 will be 8 to 10 a.m. and grades 7-8 will be 10:3- to 12:30 p.m. The four day camp will be instructed by Brian Petrick, MHS Varsity Baseball Coach and Tom Shea, Modified Coach, and it will be $50.

Girls Volleyball Camp will be July 23-26 at the DMS New Gym. Grades 1-3 will be 12:30-1:30pm and grades 4-6 will be 1:45 to 3 p.m. The camp is instructed by Varisty Coach, Andrea Heil and JV Coach, Joe Schettine. The camp will be $50 for the week.

Merry-Go-Round youth theatre will once again partner with the town for a month long theatre program. The camp will wrap up with a performance of Peter Pan on Friday July 27. Marcellus’ very own Jack McAuliff will be working with Merry-Go-Round to teach the theater program! Grab a friend and sign up today!

Concerts in the Park will start up on Thursday June 21st and run every Thursday through August 2nd. Some of the concerts this summer will include The Z-Dogs, Mickey Vendetti and the Goodtime Band, Thunder Cannon, Holy Smoke, The Strangers, Marc Berger and Ride, Fulton Chain Gang, and Joe Whiting. You won’t want to miss these concerts.

Market in the Park will start on June 13 and will run every Wednesday until Sept. 12 from 10 to 5 p.m. The market goes on rain or shine. Come to the park to see the crafts, antiques, handmade jewelry, wood working items, and much more!

We are extending the registration for the Brandywine Valley Trip, which is September 18-20, 2018. Brandywine Valley is less than an hour from Philadelphia and surrounded by lush countryside and rambling rivers. The trip costs $670 for a single occupancy and $527 for a double occupancy. $150/per person deposit is due now and the rest will be billed later. Please call the office for more information at 315-673-3269 ext. 2.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story