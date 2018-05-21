June events at Marcellus library

Friday, June 15 at POSTED in concert! Featuring the talent of Marcellus musicians: Nate Murphy, vocals, Sam Hayduke, drums, Dan Wrona, guitar, Josh Winoski drums and Riley Burns on bass guitar. Held on the library lawn; please bring lawn chairs. Family friendly, free popcorn! Rain location: Friends Community Room

Friends of the Marcellus Free Library Olde Home Days Book Sale: Friday, June 1, 4 to 7 p.m., $5 early bird entry fee for first selection; Saturday, June 2, 10 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 3, 1 to 5 p.m.

Paper Crafts with Alyson: Wednesday, June 6 at 6:45 p.m. and Friday, June 8 at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Please call the library to register: 315-673-3221.

Marcellus Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Yoga Mondays with Tina Ramsden: June 11, 18 and 25 at 9:20 a.m., $7 a session; please bring a mat.

Upstate Medical Univeristy Program Tuesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.: Stop the Bleed” is a nationwide campaign to empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. This training can be useful in many situations including car accidents, camping injuries or any activity in which there is potential for injury and bleeding. Empower yourself and learn how taking simple steps might save a life. Limited space; registration required by calling directly: 315-464-8668.

Onondaga Audubon hosts: Creating a Bird Friendly Yard, Wednesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. Do you enjoy watching birds in your yard? Would you like to create a more bird-friendly environment in which you can further enjoy the daily company of birds around your home? Janet Allen of Habitat Gardening in Central NY (HGCNY) will share interesting facts about some of our favorite backyard birds and discuss how we can provide them with food, water, cover, and places to raise their young. She will also describe the vital role of native plants in providing for birds’ needs and explain how to help birds beyond our own backyards.

Marcellus Garden Club Meeting, Friday, June 15 at 1 p.m. New members always welcome. Short business meeting followed by an activity.

Family Movie Afternoon, Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m.: A Wrinkle in Time. Shown on the big screen in the Friends Community Room.

For Children

Little Free Library grand re-opening at the Marcellus Park, Thursday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. A gently-used children’s book drive will be hosted. Free popcorn. The event will be held near the children’s playground.

Read to Doc the Doodle Dog, Saturday, June 16 at 11 a.m. Doc is a dog! His human, April, has trained him to be a therapy dog. Doc loves children, books, and stories. He will be sitting quietly in the children’s area of the library one Saturday a month waiting for children to read books to him. Special thanks to April Tucker for donating Doc’s time to the children of the library community.

Summer Learning Program – Explore and Discover! For children ages preschool through grade 5. Registration starts Monday, June 4. Register online at www.marcelluslibrary.org or call 315-673-3221.

Monday, June 25 Explore and Discover at MFL

Kids, prepare for an adventure! Dash down to the library and pick up your “Explorer’s Equipment” complete with “travel” reading log for picture and chapter books. For those who want to “expand their horizons” pick up your carabineer clip challenge card. Read. Record your titles. Take a chance on Challenge #1. Then, come into the library once a week for the next six weeks, get your reading log stamped, your completed challenge recognized and rewarded, and pick a prize. For every book/chapters read, receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several assorted prizes. For preschool age children to grade 5. Registration is required.

Check out the “Exploration Encounter” a weekly craft activity for those looking for an opportunity to be inspired, innovative and creative.

Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.: Summer Learning Kick-off Event – Zoo to You.

Wednesday, June 27: Toddler Story Time. Wednesday mornings at 9:15 a.m. Registration required.

Thursday, June 28: Preschool Story Time. Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon. For children ages 4 through 6 years old. Registration required.

Monday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m.: The Museum of Science and Technology. All ages welcome.

