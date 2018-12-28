Manlius Library drops daily late fines for kids, teens

Good news for kids and teenagers who always need extra time to rent out books from the Manlius Library — the library’s Board of Trustees recently agreed to eliminate daily late fines on library materials for kids and teens, the change in policy beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

“We don’t want any child to be prohibited from checking out books or other materials, especially because returning materials on time may be out of their control,” said Library Director Jennifer Milligan. “Library materials are important to the development of literacy; we want children and teens to use them and we want them to bring them back when they’re able. The most important thing to us is that children and teens are able to use the library’s resources.”

This new policy will only apply to Manlius Library materials for children and teens, so any adult materials, or any materials borrowed from another library, may still accumulate late fines.

After 60 days, patrons will be charged a replacement fee for the value of each item not returned. A library account with too many fees may be restricted from library services until items are returned.

Other public libraries around the nation and in Onondaga County are following this or similar fine-free models. Library administrators cite the disproportionate impact late fines have on low-income families as a primary reason for the change.

Large library systems like Salt Lake City and Nashville that have implemented a fine-free policy have seen little difference in the rate of unreturned materials but more materials being circulated.

Manlius Library is located at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. in Manlius and can be reached at 315-682-6400. Visit the library’s website at Manliuslibrary.org.

