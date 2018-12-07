Manlius Library holding pajama drive

The Manlius Library is collecting new pajamas for kids of all sizes through December in support of the Pajama Program, a nonprofit that distributes pajamas and books to kids in need, often at shelters and in group homes. For each pair of pajamas donated by Dec. 14, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate an accompanying book.

Founded in 2001, the Pajama Program helps provide better bedtimes. The nightly bedtime ritual of clean pajamas and a storybook offers an improved sense of stability for kids suffering unstable situations, so a good night leads to a good day. To date, the nonprofit has distributed over six million pairs of pajamas and books.

“So many of the books we circulate are for kids to read at bedtime with their caregivers, and as a parent myself, I know how important a comforting nighttime routine is for a child,” said Library Director Jennifer Milligan. “We want to help deliver those same loving moments to kids facing hardship. The matching donation of a book from Scholastic Book Clubs made this a great opportunity to give back to the community.”

Manlius Library is located at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. in Manlius. The collection drive is ongoing during regular library hours. For more information, visit Manliuslibrary.org.

