MHS to hold annual Festival of Miniature Trees

The Festival of Miniature Trees will begin with a preview party on Nov. 29. (file photo)

The Manlius Historical Society will once again host a Festival of Miniature Trees, and the event will kick-off with a preview party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Towne Center Resort Lifestyle Community, 3900 Medical Center Drive, Fayetteville.

The festival is one of the major fundraisers of the year for the historical society.

Wine, refreshments, holiday music and a raffle will be offered at the party, and the community is invited to attend. The festival is a benefit for the MHS and has been running for about 16 years. It began as the brainchild of former director Juliann Tasick, with about 10 trees the first year. It has since grown to have dozens of trees during past years events.

All of the trees are decorated for the holidays and donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals, and then are sold in a silent auction. The auction begins at the preview party and runs through Friday Dec. 7. The public is invited to stop in from 1 to 5 p.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 to view the trees and bid on the trees. Winners for each tree will be notified on Friday, Dec. 7. Trees are to be picked up at Towne Center Resort Lifestyle Community on Saturday, Dec. 8.

For more information, visit the MHS website at manliushistory.org.

