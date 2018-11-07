Veterans recognized at Onondaga Center, flag donated by Sen. Gillibrand

Quartermaster Mike Lighton and Chaplain Mark Schwarz of Simon-Parise VFW Post 9596 in East Syracuse hold a recognition gift from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand — a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of veterans. (photo by Lauren Young)

Veteran residents of the Onondaga Center in Minoa were recently honored with a recognition ceremony, joining together to sing patriotic songs and to receive a historic gift for the center donated by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

During the Nov. 5 ceremony at 217 East Ave. in Minoa, a flag ceremony was held by two veterans from Simon-Parise VFW Post 9596 in East Syracuse — Quartermaster Mike Lighton and Chaplain Mark Schwarz — and presented the center with a gift from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand — an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of veterans and a certificate.

The plaque will be mounted on the wall outside the activity room in a permanent display, surrounded by pictures of its veterans, said Recreation Director Belinda D’Onofrio-Ansaldo.

“You have shown by example of what it truly means to belong to the land of the free and the home of the brave,” said Schwarz.

“I just think it’s great that [the center] is recognizing veterans,” said Lighton. “It’s late in life, but they still like to remember that they were a part of something, and it’s great getting the community involved.”

There are currently 14 veterans at the center:

From the Army: Fred Allen, Fran Barone, Gerry Coleman, James Leuzzi, Fred Paschka, Thomas Pelligrini and Robert Pratt.

Navy: James Panarites, Don Scott and Herb Ward.

Marines: Jack Pierce and Joseph Porillo.

Air Force: Helen Hans and William Hunter.

