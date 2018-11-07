 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Veterans recognized at Onondaga Center, flag donated by Sen. Gillibrand

Nov 07, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Military and Veterans

Veterans recognized at Onondaga Center, flag donated by Sen. Gillibrand

Quartermaster Mike Lighton and Chaplain Mark Schwarz of Simon-Parise VFW Post 9596 in East Syracuse hold a recognition gift from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand — a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of veterans. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

Veteran residents of the Onondaga Center in Minoa were recently honored with a recognition ceremony, joining together to sing patriotic songs and to receive a historic gift for the center donated by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

During the Nov. 5 ceremony at 217 East Ave. in Minoa, a flag ceremony was held by two veterans from Simon-Parise VFW Post 9596 in East Syracuse — Quartermaster Mike Lighton and Chaplain Mark Schwarz — and presented the center with a gift from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand — an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of veterans and a certificate. 

The plaque will be mounted on the wall outside the activity room in a permanent display, surrounded by pictures of its veterans, said Recreation Director Belinda D’Onofrio-Ansaldo.

Two officers from Simon-Parise VFW Post 9596 in East Syracuse and some residents from the Onondaga Center in Minoa recite the pledge of allegiance during a veteran recognition ceremony on Monday. Nov. 6. (photo by Lauren Young)

“You have shown by example of what it truly means to belong to the land of the free and the home of the brave,” said Schwarz.

“I just think it’s great that [the center] is recognizing veterans,” said Lighton. “It’s late in life, but they still like to remember that they were a part of something, and it’s great getting the community involved.”

There are currently 14 veterans at the center:

From the Army: Fred Allen, Fran Barone, Gerry Coleman, James Leuzzi, Fred Paschka, Thomas Pelligrini and Robert Pratt.

Navy: James Panarites, Don Scott and Herb Ward.

Marines: Jack Pierce and Joseph Porillo.

Air Force: Helen Hans and William Hunter.

Comment on this Story

Katko retains congressional seat
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill