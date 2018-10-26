DeWitt/Jamesville Library announces fundraising campaign

 

Oct 26, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Library News

The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has announced the launch of its 2018 fundraising campaign

The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has announced the launch of its 2018 fundraising campaign. This year’s goal is to raise $16,000 to help fund the library’s 2019 operating budget to support the library’s growing collections, programs and services.

“We are thrilled that the new library has inspired and engaged so many in our community,” said Executive Director Wendy Scott. “Our first year was a great success, but we are just getting started. We love it that the library is so busy and our patrons are asking for new services. This campaign will help us to address areas of greatest interest and need.”

Funds raised during the campaign will be used for a number of initiatives, including increased staffing in the busy Children’s Learning Center, new outreach services to community members not able to come to the library, acquisition of non-traditional items for loan (e.g., robotics and nature kits, sports equipment), more large print titles, and new literacy programs geared towards adults.

Since it’s opening in August 2017, the new library has attracted over 140,000 visitors; 1,500 new library cards have been issued, and library programs have attracted more than 15,000 participants of all ages. Library circulation has increased by more than 20 percent.

To learn more, Wendy Scott invites people to call 315-446-3578, log onto the library’s website at cldandj.org, or email Wendy Scott at wscott@onlib.org.

