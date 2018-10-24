DeWitt Rotary donates to Boeheim Foundation

Oct 24, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits
Pictured, DeWitt Rotary president Linda Ervin and SU Coach Jim Boeheim. (submitted photo)
The DeWitt Rotary Club recently held its annual Jim Boeheim luncheon with over 120 guests attending to listen to Coach Boeheim talk about basketball, the Syracuse University team and his experiences. Two signed basketballs and four tickets to an SU basketball game were auctioned off to benefit the Jim & Julie Boeheim Foundation as well, and DeWitt Rotary additionally gave the foundation a $1,000 donation.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Oct 24, 2018 0
Oct 24, 2018 0
Oct 24, 2018 0
Oct 24, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018