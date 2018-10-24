 

DeWitt Rotary donates to Boeheim Foundation

Oct 24, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

Pictured, DeWitt Rotary president Linda Ervin and SU Coach Jim Boeheim. (submitted photo)

The DeWitt Rotary Club recently held its annual Jim Boeheim luncheon with over 120 guests attending to listen to Coach Boeheim talk about basketball, the Syracuse University team and his experiences. Two signed basketballs and four tickets to an SU basketball game were auctioned off to benefit the Jim & Julie Boeheim Foundation as well, and DeWitt Rotary additionally gave the foundation a $1,000 donation.

