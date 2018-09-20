DeWitt/Jamesville Library announces Fall Music Series

Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville.

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville has announced the fall lineup of music programs at the library. Programs are held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

On Oct.14, the library will have another new program given by Dale Randall, an acoustical guitarist, who sings songs by Lightfoot, James Taylor and Jason Browne, along with others and new original songs.

On Nov. 11, the DeWitt Choraliers return to give a performance in the library, led by Kathy Santangelo. This is a choral group, from the Jamesville-DeWitt area.

On Dec. 16, Harmony Katz will return to perform barbershop chorus music in four-part harmony. This group of made up of male singers, who will thoroughly entertain you with harmonious a cappella songs of yesteryear.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story