 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

DeWitt/Jamesville Library announces Fall Music Series

Sep 20, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Library News

DeWitt/Jamesville Library announces Fall Music Series

Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville.

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville has announced the fall lineup of music programs at the library. Programs are held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

On Oct.14, the library will have another new program given by Dale Randall, an acoustical guitarist, who sings songs by Lightfoot, James Taylor and Jason Browne, along with others and new original songs.

On Nov. 11, the DeWitt Choraliers return to give a performance in the library, led by Kathy Santangelo. This is a choral group, from the Jamesville-DeWitt area.

On Dec. 16, Harmony Katz will return to perform barbershop chorus music in four-part harmony. This group of made up of male singers, who will thoroughly entertain you with harmonious a cappella songs of yesteryear.

Comment on this Story

Manlius one of top places in Upstate NY where drivers more likely to hit deer
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill