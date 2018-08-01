DeWitt to celebrate 50 years of Canal Day

Photo from the 2017 Canal Day at the DeWitt Town Hall. (courtesy townofdewitt.com)

On Saturday, August 4, the Town of DeWitt is “building community” by celebrating the 50th Annual Canal Day — its largest running event — with food, games and festivities beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the DeWitt Town Hall and Ryder Park in DeWitt.

Evening events, including a live band and fireworks, will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 50-year celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with crafter demonstrations, caricatures, a balloon build with Jeff the Magic Man, a trackless train ride, educational sessions with live birds of prey by Page Wildlife Center, Erie Canal historical information, informational displays by the DeWitt Police Department, the DeWitt and East Syracuse Fire Departments, EAVES, the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville and other community organizations such as Helping Hounds and CodFISH.

. Until 7 p.m. there will be inflatable midway games, a bounce house and inflatable slide, face painting, a tumble bus and twin spin ride. There will also be a 50th Anniversary Ceremony at 6:15 p.m. followed by a musical performance by Syracuse band Timeline at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Sponsors for Canal Day include the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission, Catania Orthodontics,

Kumon of DeWitt, Michael Grimm Services, Burghardt’s Auto Service, the Rotary Club of DeWitt, B&B

Lumber, Romano Toyota, National Grid, Wegmans and K&A Services.

Canal Day shirts will also be available for $10, while supplies last, at the event. Admission and parking are free.

Canal Day starts at 3 p.m. at the DeWitt Town Hall, located at 5400 Butternut Drive. For more information, call the DeWitt Recreation office at 315-446-9250, ext. 9 or go to townofdewitt.com

