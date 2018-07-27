Tillie’s Touch to hold bottle and can drive this Sunday

A few boys from Tillie’s Touch experienced the outdoors with a local Boy Scout troop late June. (submitted photo)

Tillie’s Touch will be holding a bottle and can drive to support its annual Tillie’s Touch School Supply Giveaway on Sunday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Syracuse-Minoa school district.

The nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting students in need of back-to-school essentials will also be collecting school supplies and gently used children’s clothes, all proceeds going toward its school supply giveaway on August 25.

Tillie’s Touch is also seeking individuals to sponsor children for the School Supply Giveaway, the goal being for all students to have what they need to be prepared for a successful school year.

In addition to collecting: bottles and cans, Tillie’s Touch is seeking school supplies such as:

Three-ring binders

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper

Two-pocket folders

Pens, pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons and pencil boxes

Glue sticks and glue bottles

Gently used children’s clothes

All items to be donated must be in plastic bags and placed at end of the driveway or near a mail box. Monetary donations are also greatly accepted. Checks can be made to 111 Patton Ave, East Syracuse, NY, 13057.

To learn more about Tillie’s Touch or to make a donation, visit tilliestouch.org. Contact Dale Johnson for any questions at 315-254-8569.

