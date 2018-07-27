 

Tillie’s Touch to hold bottle and can drive this Sunday

Jul 27, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

A few boys from Tillie’s Touch experienced the outdoors with a local Boy Scout troop late June. (submitted photo)

Tillie’s Touch will be holding a bottle and can drive to support its annual Tillie’s Touch School Supply Giveaway on Sunday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Syracuse-Minoa school district.

The nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting students in need of back-to-school essentials will also be collecting school supplies and gently used children’s clothes, all proceeds going toward its school supply giveaway on August 25.

Tillie’s Touch is also seeking individuals to sponsor children for the School Supply Giveaway, the goal being for all students to have what they need to be prepared for a successful school year.

In addition to collecting: bottles and cans, Tillie’s Touch is seeking school supplies such as:

  • Three-ring binders
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Composition notebooks
  • Loose leaf paper
  • Two-pocket folders
  • Pens, pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons and pencil boxes
  • Glue sticks and glue bottles
  • Gently used children’s clothes

All items to be donated must be in plastic bags and placed at end of the driveway or near a mail box. Monetary donations are also greatly accepted. Checks can be made to 111 Patton Ave, East Syracuse, NY, 13057.

To learn more about Tillie’s Touch or to make a donation, visit tilliestouch.org. Contact Dale Johnson for any questions at 315-254-8569.

