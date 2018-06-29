New Winnie the Pooh Reading Corner at Manlius Library

The picture book room of Manlius Library now features a reading nook with a charming and classic Winnie-the-Pooh theme, thanks to generous donations by community members and local businesses. (submitted photo)

Mary Veeder-Civitello, a former board member of Manlius Library, and her family donated funds for the Pooh Corner in memory of her daughter Suzy Civitello, who died suddenly in 2000 at the age of 18. As a child, Suzy loved reading Winnie the Pooh stories, and Dr. Veeder-Civitello has also donated money to the library to support Pooh-themed literacy kits for children.

The reading corner was designed and constructed by Tim DeBlois of DeBlois Repair & Remodel, whose wife Mary DeBlois, an art teacher at Wellwood Middle School, donated her time and talents to paint the nook in the style of classic Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations by E. H. Shepard. Purcell’s Wallpaper and Paint store in DeWitt donated the paint.

Manlius Library invites all patrons to come see the new reading corner. At 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 7, there will be a Pooh Corner Celebration. Miss Karen will have a special Winnie-the-Pooh themed story time followed by drop-in crafts until 1 p.m.

The library is located at One Arkie Albanese Ave in Manlius.

