Manlius Library receives ‘Great American Read’ programming grants

Manlius Library will receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and PBS to host programs around “The Great American Read,” an eight-part television series and multi-platform initiative that celebrates the joy of reading and the books we love.

Premiering May 22, “The Great American Read” will engage audiences with a list of 100 diverse books, encouraging audiences to read the books, vote from the list of 100 and share their personal connections to the titles.

The two-hour launch episode will kick off a summer of reading and voting. In fall 2018, seven new episodes will air, featuring appearances by celebrities, athletes, experts, authors and everyday Americans advocating for their favorite book, culminating with a finale that reveals America’s best-loved novel, as chosen by the American public.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious grant from ALA and PBS, and have extensive plans for programs over the next six months,” said Manlius Library director Jennifer Milligan. “We can’t wait to hear from local readers about their favorite books and what they think of the list of 100 books.”

Manlius Library was one of just 50 libraries nationwide to be selected for the $2,000 award.

The library’s programming for “The Great American Read” begins on Saturday, June 2 with a kickoff party and showing of the television series premiere. There will be snacks, prizes and a visit from Debbie Stack of WCNY, who will talk about the series. Throughout the summer, patrons of all ages are encouraged to read titles from the list of books, attend programs like literary trivia nights and book discussions, and attend special pre-broadcast screenings of the series episodes in September and October.

In addition to the grant money, Manlius Library will receive a DVD collection of the series with public performance rights, a hardcover copy of the companion book, “The Great American Read: The Book of Books” by PBS and other resources.

Manlius Library is located at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave in Manlius. For more information, visit manliuslibrary.org or call 315-682-6400.

