 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Manlius Library welcomes new children’s librarian

Mar 23, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Library News

Manlius Library welcomes new children’s librarian

Manlius Library has announced Alyssa Tassone has been hired as the new youth services librarian. Tassone will work in the children’s department with Young Adult Librarian Lorie Finger and Storyteller Karen Porcello.

Alyssa Tassone

Tassone holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Le Moyne College and a master’s degree in library from Syracuse University. She served as head librarian at Bryant & Stratton College in Syracuse before coming to Manlius. Her previous positions include assistant director of Cazenovia Public Library, a role she was in for four years, in addition to working as a library assistant for seven years while in school.

As the youth services librarian, Tassone will be responsible for managing the vast collection of picture books, early reader books, chapter books, juvenile audiobooks, graphic novels and more in the children’s area at Manlius Library.

She’s planning new programs for kids, including the popular Summer Reading Program that begins in June. Tassone has already brought back Thursday night Pajama Story Times and a book club for students aged 7 through 10.

Manlius Library encourages patrons to stop by the library to meet Tassone and see the new programs she has planned.

Comment on this Story

J-D girls hoops wins Federation semifinal
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling