Manlius Library welcomes new children’s librarian

Manlius Library has announced Alyssa Tassone has been hired as the new youth services librarian. Tassone will work in the children’s department with Young Adult Librarian Lorie Finger and Storyteller Karen Porcello.

Tassone holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Le Moyne College and a master’s degree in library from Syracuse University. She served as head librarian at Bryant & Stratton College in Syracuse before coming to Manlius. Her previous positions include assistant director of Cazenovia Public Library, a role she was in for four years, in addition to working as a library assistant for seven years while in school.

As the youth services librarian, Tassone will be responsible for managing the vast collection of picture books, early reader books, chapter books, juvenile audiobooks, graphic novels and more in the children’s area at Manlius Library.

She’s planning new programs for kids, including the popular Summer Reading Program that begins in June. Tassone has already brought back Thursday night Pajama Story Times and a book club for students aged 7 through 10.

Manlius Library encourages patrons to stop by the library to meet Tassone and see the new programs she has planned.

