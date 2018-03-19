Celebrate Matilda Joslyn Gage’s birthday by registering to vote

To celebrate suffragist Matilda Joslyn Gage’s 192nd birthday on March 24, the Gage Foundation is launching their “get a tote when you register to vote” voter registration campaign to encourage young voters to participate in the next November election.

The first 100 participants in the campaign will be given a free Gage tote bag with gifts when they fill out a voter registration card.

After registration, photos will be posted on the “I Registered” bulletin board with everyone’s reasons for wanting to vote. Participants will also be invited to share their reason in a short talk, which will be filmed with their permission. Finally, those registering or registered will be invited to get contact information for their representatives on a designated iPad. Although targeting young people, anyone may register and receive a gift.

The reception is free and open to the public, and follows the Gun Safety Rally/March in Syracuse, which is organized by local high school students.

This program is sponsored by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, chair of the New York State Women’s Suffrage Commission.

The reception will be held at the Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue at 210 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

