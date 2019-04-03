CMH Auxiliary runs Egg-Stravaganza

Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members Barb Albrecht (left) and Susan Stradling-Barrett stuff 300 eggs for the Egg-Stravaganza fundraiser to benefit the hospital. The event runs through Apr. 19.

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

On Mar. 22, the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary launched its Egg-Stravaganza fundraiser, which will run through Apr. 19.

The auxiliary stuffed 300 eggs with a variety of prizes, including jewelry, gift cards and movie passes. The eggs are available for purchase—one for $4 or three for $10—at the hospital’s main entrance reception desk, 150 Broad St., Hamilton.

The funds from this year’s event will help to offset the costs associated with a hospital renovation project set to begin next fall. The fundraiser is co-chaired by Barbara Albrecht, vice president of the auxiliary, and Susan Stradling-Barrett.

The Egg-Stravaganza began in 2006 with a donation from a local jeweler, and it continued through 2017 with the support of another area jeweler.

Since 2006 the annual event has raised $19,141.

“We usually have 300 to 500 eggs, which are carefully ‘stuffed’ with candy, 20-30 prizes and a thank you note from the auxiliary,” said Stradling-Barrett.

The Egg-Stravaganza returns this year following a one-year hiatus. Prizes include several pieces of jewelry and two $50 gift certificates from Kay Jewelers in Sangertown Mall, as well as gift certificates from several local businesses.

Founded in 1951, CMH Auxiliary provides support to the hospital through the efforts of more than 70 volunteers.

Its mission is to add value to the healthcare services provided by the hospital and to uphold its mission.

Since the hospital’s founding, the auxiliary has raised nearly $1 million for CMH. These contributions have funded x-ray equipment, washers and dryers, telephones, nurse computer stations, wheelchairs, an ice machine and more.

Recent donations have provided furniture for physician offices, updated televisions for patient rooms and new diagnostic machines. In addition to running the hospital gift shop, auxiliary members work to ensure that the extras, such as magazines, daily newspapers, books, refreshments and teddy bears are available for patients and their families.

Additionally, the volunteers host welcome receptions for new physicians.

The auxiliary raises funds through a number of annual events like the Egg-Stravaganza.

According to Stradling-Barrett, the auxiliary’s main event, the Holiday Sale—held in Hamilton the first Saturday in December—has run for 63 consecutive years.

Other annual events include the Hustle for the Hospital, Share-in-the-Care Gala and the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

“The auxiliary works year ‘round to earn money for the hospital,” said Stradling-Barrett. “For the past several years . . . we have pledged $20,000 yearly to CMH for their needs.”

For more than 60 years, CMH has provided healthcare to thousands of patients in 27 CNY communities throughout Madison County.

The award-winning hospital provides primary care services through a network of five Family Health Centers in Cazenovia, Hamilton, Morrisville, Munnsville and Waterville, an after-hours urgent care clinic and 24/7 emergency services with access to the hospital’s Crouse Health partners.

The auxiliary meets the third Monday of January, March, May, July, September and November. For information, visit communitymemorial.org or call 315-824-5345.

