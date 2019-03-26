Community honors Cazenovia artist, teacher Merrill A. Bailey

“Carpenter’s Pond,” the postcard image is taken from an original painting by Cazenovia artist and teacher Merrill A. Bailey. The painting is located in Seven Stone Steps at the Lincklaen House in Cazenovia. The nationally known artist taught at Cazenovia High School for 36 years. The Bailey Book Project—initiated by artist Daniel Tennant and the Cazenovia Public Library—will commemorate Bailey’s many contributions to the community.

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

Merrill A. Bailey (1909-1981) was a critically acclaimed-watercolorist and art teacher who called Cazenovia home for nearly his entire life.

The Cazenovia Public Library and Daniel Tennant—an accomplished local artist and former student of Bailey’s—have partnered to compile a book of memories commemorating the artist’s contributions to both the art world and the Cazenovia community.

Bailey studied art at the Pratt Institute in New York City and at Syracuse University. He was trained in the English school of watercolor painting—a technique that involves carefully layering transparent washes of color to allow the background paper and previously applied paint to shine through.

Bailey became known for his depictions of the Cazenovia area, which, according to Tennant, convey a very appealing sense of nostalgia.

The artist developed several techniques to achieve his signature aesthetic. Common elements of his paintings include winter trees with dry-brushed foliage, wet-on-wet dramatic skies and human subjects engaged in outdoor activities such as skating, fishing, walking and hunting.

“Bailey believed in solid traditional realistic art,” Tennant said. “He did not go for the modernist styles that were the rage [at the time].”

Committed to painting from life, Bailey captured a number of local scenes directly from his car, which served as his portable studio.

“Even in the dead of winter he would load up his car . . . and paint on location,” said Tennant. “He would take a thermos of coffee, his pipe and a [heated soap stone to sit on], and he would paint looking out the windows of his car.”

Throughout his career, Bailey’s style matured and became more refined, according to Tennant.

In addition to using more delicate colors, Bailey learned to effectively capture both the wind’s effect on trees and the stillness of winter.

Bailey is one of the few Central New York artists featured in The Encyclopedia of New York State.

His work appeared on the cover of Reader’s Digest, on the pages of LIFE and American Artist magazines and in a number of watercolor books. His paintings of Cazenovia were featured on nationally distributed Christmas cards, as well as on French cards issued across Europe.

His works have been shown in the Metropolitan, Brooklyn and Toledo Museums and at the Art Institute of Chicago.

In 2010, the Cazenovia Public Library showed his paintings in a exhibition titled “Watercolors by Merrill A. Bailey: Cazenovia Artist and Teacher.” A series of seven oil paintings depicting the village between 1941 and 1942, are on permanent display in the Seven Stone Steps tavern at the Lincklaen House in Cazenovia.

In addition to preserving the area’s beautiful landscapes and historic architecture through his paintings, Bailey served his community as a teacher and a coach. He taught at Cazenovia Junior College from 1933-1935 and at Cazenovia High School from 1935-1971, where he also coached football, baseball and track.

Tennant studied under Bailey throughout all four years of high school.

Following in his teacher’s footsteps, he went on to study art at Syracuse University and to become a high school art teacher, instructing students at the Bainbridge-Guilford High School in Chenango County for 32 years.

According to Tennant, Bailey was a kind, modest and even-tempered man who was admired by the student body.

“He was a model teacher—an expert in his field and . . . an outstanding person in his manners, life and example,” he said.

In addition to inspiring Tennant’s career path, Bailey instilled in his student a love of watercolors and a sense of duty to his community.

Tennant and Cazenovia Public Library Director Betsy Kennedy initiated the “Bailey Book Project” to commemorate the 110th anniversary of Bailey’s birth and to celebrate his achievements.

The completed book—which will contain written tributes, a biography, and photos of Bailey and his work—will be bound and housed in the library for public viewing.

“This project will be an important addition to the history of Cazenovia as Mr. Bailey contributed so much to our educational and arts community,” Kennedy said. “I appreciate all the former students who took the time to share their memories.”

The deadline for written tributes (500 words or less) is May 1. Email submissions to cazenovia@midyork.org or mail hard copies to Betsy Kennedy at Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035.

For more information on the project, contact Tennant at dktennant1@juno.com or call the library at 315-655-9322. To view Tennant’s work, visit danielktennant.com.

