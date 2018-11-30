Local Artist Jim Ridlon Presents Fundraiser to Benefit the Cazenovia Public Library

Cazenovia-based artist Jim Ridlon will present an exhibition to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library through the month of December. (submitted photo)

Internationally acclaimed artist Jim Ridlon will present an exhibition of his work to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library. The show, titled “My Years at Disney,” will be on display in the Library Gallery throughout the month of December. The magical exhibition features paintings inspired by the work of Walt Disney. Adults and children of all ages are invited to an opening reception on Friday, November 30 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. All artwork will be available for immediate purchase.

Ridlon worked with the Walt Disney Corporation on several commissions throughout his career. Through this work he began to recognize the worldwide popularity of the Disney characters. This newfound appreciation inspired Ridlon to create paintings acknowledging the immense impact of Disney on twentieth century culture. All of the pieces in “My Years at Disney” will be available for immediate purchase via cash or check. A significant percentage of each sale will go directly to the Library.

Prior to becoming a full-time artist, Ridlon played in the NFL, coached college football, and taught as a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. His exhibition record spans the globe, from Italy and Brazil to Canada and India. His work has been shown in numerous national museums and university galleries, and it is included in more than 500 private and public collections, including The Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, the Juilliard School of Music, Everson Museum of Art, Pro Football Hall of Fame, the United States Sports Academy, Walt Disney Corporation, Upstate Medical Center, and the American Broadcasting Company.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

