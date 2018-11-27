Toy drop-off at fire station to benefit CazCares

Charity

The Cazenovia Fire Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for CazCares on Saturday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each December, CazCares offers a Christmas gift giveaway for its clients. Families may sign-up to pick out gifts for the children in their household to help ensure a special Christmas.

CazCares is a Food Pantry and Clothing Closet that serves low income residents of the Cazenovia School District and surrounding areas of Madison County. In addition, information and referral services help clients address many needs. Each month over 200 clients visit CazCares to receive food and clothing and to attend educational programs.

CazCares relies on community support in order to operate. Volunteers work to fill food orders, stock pantry shelves and sort clothing. We receive donations of money, food and clothing from individuals, area churches, student and civic groups.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story