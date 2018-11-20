Kent, Saar wed in Washington State

Mr. and Mrs. David Saar

On October 27, family and friends gathered at the scenic harbor in Bremerton, Wash., to celebrate the marriage of Johanna Marie Kent and David Anthony Saar.

Parents of the couple are Robert and Jean Kent, formerly of Cazenovia, and William and Arlee Jensen Saar of Astoria, Ore.

The couple was honored with five attendants each, including the groom’s brother Eric Saar and the bride’s childhood friend Angela Leone. Flower girl was the bride’s niece Sophia Kent with brothers Steven and Michael Kent serving as ushers. Music on the harp was provided by Kacie Baldwin, cousin of the groom.

The bride, a graduate of Cazenovia Central Schools and Western Washington University at Bellingham, Wash., is employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Seattle. The groom, a graduate of Gonzaga University at Spokane, Wash., is employed at Softchoice Corp, also in Seattle.

They make their home in Bremerton, Wash.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story