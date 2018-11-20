 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Kent, Saar wed in Washington State

Nov 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Milestones

Kent, Saar wed in Washington State

Mr. and Mrs. David Saar

On October 27, family and friends gathered at the scenic harbor in Bremerton, Wash., to celebrate the marriage of Johanna Marie Kent and David Anthony Saar.

Mr. and Mrs. David Saar

Parents of the couple are Robert and Jean Kent, formerly of Cazenovia, and William and Arlee Jensen Saar of Astoria, Ore.

The couple was honored with five attendants each, including the groom’s brother Eric Saar and the bride’s childhood friend Angela Leone. Flower girl was the bride’s niece Sophia Kent with brothers Steven and Michael Kent serving as ushers. Music on the harp was provided by Kacie Baldwin, cousin of the groom.

The bride, a graduate of Cazenovia Central Schools and Western Washington University at Bellingham, Wash., is employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP in Seattle. The groom, a graduate of Gonzaga University at Spokane, Wash., is employed at Softchoice Corp, also in Seattle.

They make their home in Bremerton, Wash.

Comment on this Story

Cazenovia College’s Maureen Louis wins teaching award
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill