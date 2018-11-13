Hamilton for the Holidays returns

Hamilton for the Holidays annual events begin in November and run through Christmas. (file photo)

Hamilton for the Holidays has returned with traditional, festive activities for everyone. Events begin in November and continue throughout December with wagon rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, late night shopping, story times, dining, concerts, movies, crafts and more.

Come to the annual Late Night Shopping on November 16. Most shops will be open until 7 p.m.

The traditional Night of Lights on the Hamilton Village Green is Friday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Activities are free and everyone is welcome to come together to celebrate the holidays. Most shops will be open until 7 p.m. The evening’s activities include horse drawn wagon rides, the official tree lighting by Mayor Loveless at 6 p.m., and Santa’s arrival (also at 6 p.m.). There will be live music and a sing-a-long with the Canastota Community Band, free refreshments and s’mores, and a fire truck parade from the Eaton, Hubbardsville and Madison fire departments.

Ride through the historic streets of the village of Hamilton in a festive horse-drawn wagon. The free rides are from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. The pick-up and drop-off stops are in front of the Colgate Inn (1 Payne St). The wagon rides are sponsored by C. Hubb Events and Community Memorial Hospital. Lamplit Farm is the owner of the horses and wagon.

Tell Santa all your wishes this holiday season at Parry’s Hardware Store (100 Utica St) on Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More holiday activities occur in December:

•Create and decorate your own free holiday cake pop at Maxwell’s Chocolates (14 Utica St) on December 8 from 12pm – 2pm.

•The Colgate Inn (1 Payne St) presents Breakfast With Santa (reservations are required) on December 1 from 8am – 12pm and a Murder Mystery Dinner, “Hijacked Holiday” by the Acme Mystery Company on December 1 at 6 pm.

•Create a festive holiday wreath at Rogers Environmental Education Center (Rt 80, Sherburne) on December 1 at 9:30 am, 11:30 am, or 2:30 pm. Participants will receive instructions and all materials necessary to design and build this traditional decoration. Pre-registration required. Teen/Adults.

•The Hamilton Movie Theater shows Home Alone (December 8, 12 pm), The Santa Claus (December 12, 12 pm), and Trading Places (December 31, 4 pm). All movies are free (first come-first served).

•The Colgate Bookstore (3 Utica St) hosts their annual Holiday Open House on December 7 from 8 am – 6 pm with storewide sales. Brenda Michaels, author of The Fly Creek Cider Mill Cookbook will be at the bookstore from 12 pm – 4 pm with samples from her cookbook.

•Arts at the Palace (19 Utica St) presents Jazz at Noon on December 1 from 12 pm – 2 pm, and their annual fundraiser gala, Winter at the Palace, on December 8 from 7 pm – 11 pm.

•Hamilton Lions Club will host Photos with Santa at the Park United Methodist Church (17 Broad St) on December 8 from 11 am – 4 pm. Enjoy crafts for kids, cocoa and cookies as you visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

•Meet the Grinch and learn how he stole Christmas at the Colgate Bookstore (3 Utica St) on December 15 at 10:30 am. Enjoy crafts and cookies after the story time.

Visit thisishamiltonny.com to learn more details about Hamilton activities this holiday season.

