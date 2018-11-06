Salka defeats Magee for assembly seat

John Salka, left, talks to Tony Berryment at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Oenida on election night. (photo by Jason Emerson)

BY Jason Emerson

editor

John Salka has defeated incumbent Bill Magee for the NY State Assembly race in the 121st district by 963 votes. Salka, a Republican, has tried twice before to unseat the 14-year incumbent, Magee, a Democrat.

“The third time’s a charm,” Salka said earlier tonight at the Republican election night headquarters at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Oneida. “In the morning, we hit the ground running. … we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Salka, supervisor for the town of Brookfield and member of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, ran his campaign with the message that state government is broken and corrupt, and sweeping change needs to made by voters in who they send to the state capital as their representatives. He vowed that if elected he would introduce legislation to fight corruption in Albany.

Salka said that he understand that as a freshman assemblyman he will need to listen and learn when he takes office, and he will always fight for his district and be responsive to his constituents.

