Years ago in history: Week of Oct. 31

A patriotic illustration from the November 4, 1868 Republican celebrates the election of Republican Ulysses S. Grant for president.

150 Years Ago

November 4, 1868 — The republican meeting held in Cazenovia Thursday evening last was a grand affair – pronounced by some of our leading opponents to be the greatest political demonstration ever witnessed in this village.

The procession in the evening was composed of clubs from Delphi, Fayetteville, Manlius and New Woodstock, in addition to our own club. The illumination of residences and places of business by our republican citizens was a credit to the enterprise and loyalty of the place. Almost everywhere lights blazed, flags waved, and greetings welcomed the procession. We heard a person remark that he didn’t know “that Cazenovia was so black.” Many houses were most elegantly lighted, but as we did not have opportunity to visit every street, discrimination might be unjust.

The Presbyterian church was opened for the meeting, as Concert hall would not half hold the multitude, and the church was packed to its utmost capacity. The meeting was organized by the election of Henry TenEyck, Esq. as chairman, and a long list of vice presidents and secretaries. After a song by the glee club, Hon. Lyman Tremain of Albany, was introduced to the audience, and for two hours held them in a most masterly presentation of the issues of the day.

We have not room, neither would it be acceptable to our readers, to present a summary after the election.

125 Years Ago

November 2, 1893 — Probably the worst sold lot of individuals that ever wended their way to our handsome little theatre, were those who saw and listened to the stereopticon lecture on the world’s fair, given last Saturday evening by “Professor” Reginald Heber. The whole thing was an insult to the intelligence of the audience, and the views exhibited would have disgraced the most ordinary amateur photographer.

Not more than 25 per cent of them were claimed by the “professor” himself to be views of the fair, and of these by far the larger part were views of buildings and scenes that have never been within a thousand miles of Chicago. Of the bona fide views, nearly all were taken before the buildings were completed, and in many cases showed the scaffolding still surrounding the unfinished portions. At least seven eighths of the views were the cheapest kind of miscellaneous and comic scenes, which had absolutely no connection with the fair at all.

The “Professor” wore a huge glass diamond in his shirt bosom, which was all the more conspicuous when he stripped off his coat preparatory to the arduous work of winding up the music box which enlivened the evening’s program with its rickety strains. The lecture itself was unique, delivered as it was in the classical vernacular of the Bowery. In short, it was a “fake” of the worst kind, and the most regrettable part of it to us, is the fact that we were deceived into giving it a good notice before hand.

100 Years Ago

November 7, 1918 — Word has been received that Raymond Ryan of 123rd Infantry and Edward Ryan of 309th Infantry (brothers) have met in battle in France. They said the meeting reminded you of nothing less than a “bear hug.” Edward was getting ready to go over the top when they had to say good bye.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Allen have received a letter dated October 7, from their son, Private William W. Allen, who is with the American Expeditionary Forces, in which he states that he had been slightly wounded in action and was then in a hospital in France. The wound was made by a sniper shot in the jaw and Private Allen extracted the bullet himself. He was not confined to the bed but was doing clerical work for the hospital staff during the time he was in the hospital.

50 Years Ago

November 6, 1968 — From the “Talk Out” by Becky Allen section: We never know what will happen next at the “Old Establishment.” Last week found…

Peace symbols and ties at school? It seems a boy wore a medallion on Wednesday and was told to remove it. Thursday found many more boys wearing medallions in a peaceful and in good taste demonstration. Sport coats and turtlenecks or shirts and sweaters were in order, and those wearing the medallions looked the most sport, better than the masses. They were “officially” told to remove them. They were “effeminate” the wearers were told. Friday found the girls in ties. Comments from either side may be printed as a supplement to this column next week.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

