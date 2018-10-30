 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Boy Scout Troop 18 is Scouting for Food

Oct 30, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits

Boy Scout Troop 18 is Scouting for Food

The Boy Scouts of America’s National Good Turn, Scouting for Food, returns to Cazenovia in November. Scouts from Cazenovia’s Troop 18 will distribute door hangers or bags announcing the food drive on Sunday, Nov. 4, in and around the village of Cazenovia. Donations of non-perishable food items, paper goods and cleaning supplies will then be collected from households by the Boy Scouts on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 10.

For pick-up, place donations outside your home in an easily visible location before 8 a.m. on Nov. 10. Boy Scout Troop 18 will then sort and deliver the donations to local food pantries Caz Cares and the Mustard Seed.

Scouting for Food has resulted in donations of over 35,000 items over the past 20 years.

In recent years, there has been an increase in need in local food pantries. Healthy foods such as canned fruits and vegetables, soups, canned meats, peanut butter and cereals are encouraged.

For questions or to schedule a pick up outside of the village of Cazenovia, contact Shawna O’Neil at 315-439-0886.

Comment on this Story

Thanks for supporting "Extending the Table" fundraising dinner
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill