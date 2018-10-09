Art for Kids Program to focus on ‘The Scream’

Cazenovia Public Library

The next installment of the Art for Kids program series will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room. Discussion and activities will focus on “The Scream” by Norwegian Expressionist artist Edvard Munch.

“The Scream” is the popular name given to multiple versions of a composition created between 1893 and 1910. The iconic works depict a spooky hairless figure under a yellow-orange sky. The artist created four versions in paint and pastels. Though famous for this single image, Munch was one of the most prolific, innovative, and influential figures in modern art.

During the October Art for Kids, participants will learn about Edvard Munch and study “The Scream” before creating their own emotion-evoking artwork. For children ages 8-14. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the Library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes and more — all arranged in a beautiful wooden case with adjustable trays.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

