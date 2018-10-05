Caz girls soccer beats CBA; Chittenango wins twice

Plenty more excitement awaited the Cazenovia and Chittenango girls soccer teams after the Lakers claimed their head-to-head battle with the Bears on Sept. 27.

In fact, in their games last Monday, both sides found themselves in overtime, with Cazenovia playing Homer to a 2-2 draw and Chittenango getting a Sarah Martin hat trick to prevail 3-1 over those other Lakers from Skaneateles.

When Cazenovia took on Homer, each side scored once in the first half. Then Maddy Gavitt put in the go-ahead goal for the Lakers, only to have the Trojans pull even again with less than six minutes left in regulation. Twenty minutes of overtime went without a resolution. \

Meanwhile, Chittenango was hosting Skaneateles and seeing Martin put her team up 1-0 in the first half, only to have the Lakers clamp down for the rest of regulation and tie it on a second-half goal by Lyda Buck.

During the two 10-minute OT periods, Martin kept getting open looks and converted two of them, with assists going to Maryanna Garcia and Madison Wagner.

Superb again in the net, Chittenango goalie Ava Dardaris stopped 15 of the 16 shots she faced, with Skaneateles goalie Grace Kush recording 11 saves.

Now Chittenango hosted Solvay on Wednesday night, where Martin continued to torment opposing defenses as she led the Bears past the Bearcats 4-1.

With three more goals, Martin worked her season total to 15, with help from Wagner, who had one goal and one assist. Garcia and Ally Shoemaker also earned assists, with Dardaris recording seven saves.

On Thursday night, Cazenovia went to Alibrandi Stadium to face Christian Brothers Academy, and it could not have timed the trip better as the Lakers pulled off a 2-1 victory over the Brothers.

It helped, no doubt, that CBA was playing its third game in as many days. Sensing this, the Lakers got most of the chances, and Gavitt scored twice, running her season total to 23, which proved enough.

After a week to rest, Cazenovia would put its 9-4-1 mark on the line Thursday night at Marcellus and then challenge Westhill two days later.

Chittenango, second to Westhill in the OHSL Liberty American division standings, took a 9-3-1 record to the final week of the regular season and games against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Tully.

