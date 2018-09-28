Cazenovia Public Library announces upcoming events

Library to Host Lecture on American Volunteers in World War I

The Cazenovia Public Library will continue its program series, “America During World War I,” with a special presentation by Dr. Tim McLaughlin, Professor Emeritus, Cazenovia College. The lecture, “Before the Yanks Were ‘Over There’: American Volunteers in World War I, 1914-1917,” will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the community room.

Years before the United States entered WWI, American volunteers took an active part in the conflict. Many drove ambulances that played critical roles in saving lives during battles like the slaughter at Verdun. A handful joined in the rapidly evolving air war over the Western Front on the Lafayette Escadrille. Men like Walter G. Oakman, Jr., who eventually settled in Cazenovia, overcame neutrality laws to enlist in the British or Canadian forces prior to the American entry into the war. McLaughlin’s presentation will highlight these stories.

Library Presents Ancient Egypt Workshop for Children

The Cazenovia Public Library invites young Egyptologists (ages 8 to 14) to travel back in time to learn about the lives and after-lives of the Ancient Egyptians. Children’s Program Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin and Museum Educators Pat Hill and Julia Shotzberger will present the program “Exploring Ancient Egypt” at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, in the community room.

The program will begin with a video introduction to Ancient Egyptian civilization and culture. Participants will then tour the library’s Egyptian Room to learn about the life and death of Cazenovia’s own mummy, Hen.

The program will conclude with a hands-on workshop featuring six activity stations. Through these interactive experiences, children will learn to write their names in hieroglyphics, create Egyptian-style art, design and decorate burial masks, mummify an apple and more. Registration is requested. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

To learn more about the mummy Hen, head back to the Library at 7 p.m. for the premier of the documentary film, “The Mummy of Cazenovia.”

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

