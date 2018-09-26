Years Ago in History: Week of Sept. 26

A political advertisement from the 1968 Republican strongly advocating for the election of Richard Nixon as well as Republican candidates on the local level.

150 Years Ago

September 30, 1868 — No record found in the archives for this date.

125 Years Ago

September 28, 1893 — There is but little doubt that the burglaries committed in this village last week were the work of tourists. The night before, at DeRuyter, two similar attempts were made, one of them successfully. As in the successful attempt here, nothing but eatables were taken. The fact that very similar burglaries were made north of here on the day following would indicate that all these petty thefts were committed by hungry travelers.

Next week will be vaccination week at the union school, and it is safe to say that some of the youngsters will take an enforced vacation the latter part of the week. All parents who wish to take the matter of vaccination into their own hands will have an opportunity to have it done this week. All unvaccinated pupils will be attended to by Dr. Joy the early part of next week.

100 Years Ago

October 3, 1918 — On the first anniversary of the sending forth of draft contingents from Madison county, the local draft board is called on to make a report of the number of men that have been sent to camp. One year ago September 30, Madison county sent forth her first contingent. Since that time a steady stream of men has been pouring into the encampments. A grand total of 658 men have been forwarded from the county, not including the volunteers.

There are about thirty-five cases of Spanish Influenza in the town of Cazenovia, about twenty-five of which are in the village. None of the cases are as yet considered dangerous with the exception of Mrs. Alfred C. Williams of Shelter Valley who was taken ill last week with the disease and now is in a critical condition with pneumonia.

In view of the impending general prevalence of so-called “Spanish” Influenza, Health Officer Dr. E.C. Watson submits the following facts:

Definite conclusions have not been reached in regard to the causative organism. Researchers are now being carried out in the State Laboratory as well as in numerous other Laboratories. Apparently, the disease is caused by the same organism that has been responsible for epidemics of influenza in the past.

The incubation period is apparently from one to four days. Ordinarily, the disease is characterized by sudden onset with sneezing, watery discharge from the nose and other symptoms of common cold, continuing for one or two days and followed by headache, muscular pains, fever, general prostration; there may be cough with little expectoration at first; throat often red. The course of the disease, if uncomplicated is short, temperature falling to normal in from two to three days. In typical cases the pulse rate is moderately slow. Many typical cases have been observed. In the same household may be found typical cases and others presenting only the symptoms of an ordinary cough, with slight elevation of temperature. In some cases, the attack begins with vomiting and diarrhea, the catarrhal symptoms occurring later.

The disease is seldom fatal except in very susceptible or weak individuals. Complications, notably pneumonia are most to be feared.

The infection spreads through contact with discharges from the nose and throat scattered through coughing and sneezing, use of common eating utensils, etc.

Strict quarantine, while theoretically desirable, is not practical, in view of the great infectivity and rapid spread of the disease. Patients should be isolated from contact with others.

Special publicity should be given to the importance of avoiding promiscuous coughing and sneezing and expectoration in public places, the use of common drinking and eating utensils. Crowded and poorly ventilated places should be avoided.

Keep the system in as strong and healthy condition as possible, thereby holding the resistive power at its highest point.

50 Years Ago

October 2, 1968 — The Cazenovia Fire Department fire engines will be driven on the village streets with their sirens blaring on October 4 at 7 p.m., to herald the start of the Community Chest Drive. Residents are asked to put their porch lights on at this time, officials said.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story