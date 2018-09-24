Guests get a ‘taste’ of David’s Refuge at fifth annual event

Host Laura Serway steals a picture with attendees Laurie Kadah, Judy Winslow and Kelley Fraccola at the fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge held at RedBarn20 in Cazenovia. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

An organization offering free respite weekends for parents with special needs children held its fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 at RedBarn20 in Cazenovia. The event hosted over 60 guests to support the organization that provides free respite weekends for parental caretakers to relax and to revitalize their 24-hour roles.

Taste of David’s Refuge was designed to provide guests with a taste of the services offered to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses throughout the year. The organization started seven years ago; in its first year, it served just over 40 couples through respite weekends to promote self-care, reflection and community. This year, it will serve over 250 couples and in 2019, will grow to serve 350 couples through respite weekends.

Colette Powers and Matt Dydo were this year’s honorary co-chairs as the parents of three boys, one of whom has Down Syndrome. The importance of taking care of yourself, said Powers, is essential to a parents’ role as a caretaker for a child with special needs.

“You have to take time for yourself; you won’t believe how much you have been working and pushing through everything but not taking time for yourself,” she said. “I say: try it, take the time. Trust me, it will be a life-changing experiencing.”

While founding board member and current president Adam Mastroleo said he is not a parent for a child with special needs, he is a parent nonetheless, and “any parent can relate to how difficult raising children is.”

“To add the element of raising a child with needs that in, many cases, require 24-hour care and constant attention, that draws relationships apart,” said Mastroleo. “We work to help rebuilt those relationships and bring the parents together because we believe that by building the parental relationship it’ll go straight to the family.”

The cause, he said, is “easy to get behind” and has a “tangible impact.”

“It’s amazing the impact we’re having; we’re building a community of these parents who can come together and speak to one another and relate to each other,” he said. “It’s a wonderful organization and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Founders Brenda and Warren Pfohl also attended the event, thanking attendees for coming out and “tasting” the organization and its mission.

“It’s just amazing to look out at all these faces; some new, and some that we’ve known for some time now,” said Brenda Pfohl.

“When our guests come, and they get done with the weekend, we want them feeling refreshed, restored and renewed in their role as a caregiver; we have the same goal for you [all] tonight,” Warren Pfohl told audience members. “We want you to leave refreshed, restored and renewed as a partner with David’s Refuge; your partnership is what allows us to bless these families, and hundreds more.”

Pfohl also reminded the audience that there are three important things every parent should know.

“We want moms and dads to believe three very important things: we want you to know that you are not alone, what you do matters and that God and your community loves you,” he said.

The night was hosted by Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar, and featured live and silent auction items.

Food and drink were provided by Beak & Skiff, Basil Leaf Ristorante, Brae Loch Inn, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Gannon’s Ice Cream, Chef Billy-Brendan Ginty, Latte Da Café & Bakehouse, Mirabito, Pewter Spoon Café, Sherwood Inn, Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, Yancey’s Fancy, Yum-Yum’s Bakery and Murphy’s Specialized Pastry.

For more information about David’s Refuge, visit its website at davidsrefuge.org.

