Years Ago in History: Week of Sept. 19

An 1868 Currier & Ives campaign banner featuring Democratic presidential candidate, Horatio Seymour and running mate Preston Blair, Jr. Seymour, born in Pompey, was the ex-governor of New York and ran as the “white man’s” candidate on a platform opposing equal rights for freed slaves and Radical Reconstruction policies in the South. He would ultimately lose the election to Ulysses S. Grant, though by a narrower margin than expected in the popular vote. (courtesy Library of Congress)

150 Years Ago

September 23, 1868 — Ex Gov. Seymour came to our village last Saturday on a brief visit to his friends here. In the evening, his democratic adherents turned out, in a fair procession, with fife, drum, two torches, one tar barrel, and one or two sky rockets, to pay their respects to him. He made a speech from the steps of Mrs. Lincklaen’s residence, in which he portrayed, briefly, the horrors of taxation and the remedy for them, which lay in the democratic party. He was peculiarly happy over the “glorious democratic gains” in Maine and predicted from them success in the coming National contest-all of which was eagerly devoured by his democratic hearers. He advised any republican who might be within the sound of his voice to read Washington’s farewell address. The same advice would probably have been given to his own party if he had supposed them all capable of following it-which we really wish they were.

125 Years Ago

September 21, 1893 — A female hop-picker on George Choate’s plantation, near Morrisville, was struck by lightening a few days since, and badly shocked. We were not aware before that the average female hop-picker could be shocked, even by lightning.

Over a hundred choice evergreen trees are being set out on the lot opposite the old race track on Sullivan street, owned by John Sutherland, of New York. It is reported that Mr. Sutherland will build a handsome residence on the lot next year.

Messrs. Card and Dowd are fixing the bridge over the creek at Burr st. so that a sidewalk can be laid along the south side of it. Short iron girders have been attached to the ends of the bridge girders, and on these the walk will be supported. It will be a marked improvement over the present arrangement which compels pedestrians to cross the bridge in the dirt and filth of the wagon track.

100 Years Ago

September 26, 1918 — An aeroplane passed over Cazenovia Monday afternoon. It was driven by Major Brooks, a former St. Johns School student who was driving from Long Island to visit his old school at Manlius. He alighted on the campus and spent the night at the school. A companion was with him.

The streets of Cazenovia were filled with citizens who had been attracted by the hum of the motors. Principal Bailey of the Union School learned of this unusual event (as far as Cazenovia is concerned) and rang the fire alarm at the school thus getting the children out of the building in time for them to see the plane. It is estimated that the plane was at an altitude of about 2000 feet.

Most people believed this to be the first plane ever to have flown over Cazenovia but some claim that the place which was wrecked near Canastota last year flew over the outskirts of this village. Others are sure that once during the midsummer just passed they distinctly heard the purr of an aeroplane motor passing over Cazenovia during the night but because of the darkness, it could not be seen.

50 Years Ago

September 25, 1968 — President Rhea M. Eckel of Cazenovia College this week announced that open house will be held at the new Edwards Physical Education Center on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Residents are invited to try out the new swimming pool in the center. Children under 14 should be accompanied by an adult and the college requests that bathing caps be worn. The Cazenovia College Auxiliary will serve refreshments in the foyer and tours will be conducted by Campus Keys. Plans for community use of the pool will be announced soon, the college said.

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

