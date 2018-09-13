May defeats Valesky in NY-53 state senate Democratic primary, Magee defeats Butterman

Sep 13, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
By Jason Emerson
editor
Challenger Rachel May has defeated incumbent State Senator David Valesky in today’s primary, according to the NYS Board of Elections.
The unofficial election night results state that May received 50.47% of the vote (8,013 votes) while Valesky received 46.66% of the vote (7,407 votes).
There were also 428 blank votes, 11 voided votes and 17 write-in votes, with all precincts reporting.
May will face Republican candidate Janet Burman, a former Syracuse GOP chair, in November.
In the Assembly race Democratic primary, incumbent Assemblyman Bill Magee has fended off a primary challenge from Dan Butterman, winning today’s election with 58 percent of the vote (3,406 votes) to Butterman’s 38 percent (2,229 votes), according to the state board of election unofficial election night results.
There were also 161 blank votes and 12 write-in votes, with 78 of 80 precincts reporting.
Magee will again face Republican John Salka in November in the general election.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Sep 13, 2018 0
Sep 13, 2018 0
Sep 12, 2018 0
Sep 12, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Sep 13, 2018
Sep 13, 2018
Sep 13, 2018