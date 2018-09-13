May defeats Valesky in NY-53 state senate Democratic primary, Magee defeats Butterman

By Jason Emerson

editor

Challenger Rachel May has defeated incumbent State Senator David Valesky in today’s primary, according to the NYS Board of Elections.

The unofficial election night results state that May received 50.47% of the vote (8,013 votes) while Valesky received 46.66% of the vote (7,407 votes).

There were also 428 blank votes, 11 voided votes and 17 write-in votes, with all precincts reporting.

May will face Republican candidate Janet Burman, a former Syracuse GOP chair, in November.

In the Assembly race Democratic primary, incumbent Assemblyman Bill Magee has fended off a primary challenge from Dan Butterman, winning today’s election with 58 percent of the vote (3,406 votes) to Butterman’s 38 percent (2,229 votes), according to the state board of election unofficial election night results.

There were also 161 blank votes and 12 write-in votes, with 78 of 80 precincts reporting.

Magee will again face Republican John Salka in November in the general election.

