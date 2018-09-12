 

Hale named new bishop of Fayetteville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sep 12, 2018

Hale named new bishop of Fayetteville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Hale, middle, has been named the new bishop of the Fayetteville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Stephen Sheffield, right, as first counselor and David Hansen, left, as second counselor. (submitted photo)

Scott Hale has been called as the new bishop of the Fayetteville Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Stephen Sheffield as first counselor and David Hansen as second counselor. Hale served his two-year mission in Florida and graduated from Weber State University where he was a starting offensive lineman on the football team.

Hale works full time for the Federal Aviation Administration as there is no paid clergy in the restored Church of Jesus Christ. He lives in Fayetteville with his wife Jolene and their four sons, Carter, Spencer, Allen and Joshua.

The church is located at 5070 North Eagle Village Road in Fayetteville. Sacrament Meeting starts at 10 a.m. and all visitors are welcome.





