 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

David’s Refuge to host fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge to care for caregivers

Aug 15, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

David’s Refuge to host fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge to care for caregivers

David’s Refuge will hold its fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, in Redbarn20, 2527 Highway 20, Cazenovia.

David’s Refuge began serving parents of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses seven years ago. In its first year they served just over 40 couples through respite weekends which promote self-care, reflection and community. This year, they will serve over 250 couples in 2019 and will grow to serve 350 couples through respite weekends.

Taste of David’s Refuge was designed to provide guests with a taste of the services offered to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses throughout the year.

Colette Powers and Matt Dydo are this year’s honorary co-chairs and as the parents of three boys, one of whom has Down Syndrome, they know first-hand the importance of respite and connection. When asked about the impact of David’s Refuge in their lives, Colette said, “You lose each other in the busy, and in that extra layer of responsibility. It reminds you of the importance of taking care of each other and nurturing that love.”

Food and drink are being provided by Beak & Skiff, Basil Leaf Ristorante, Brae Loch Inn, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Gannon’s Icecream, Chef Billy-Brendan Ginty, Latte Da Café &amp; Bakehouse, Mirabito, Pewter Spoon Café, Sherwood Inn, Unos Pizzeria & Grill, Yancey’s Fancy, Yum-Yum’s Bakery and Murphy’s Specialized Pastry.

The night will feature live and silent auction items and Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar will be event host and emcee.

Tickets are $125 each. They can be purchased online at davidsrefuge.eventbrite.com or contact Christine Corbett – Director of Philanthropy at 315.382.4204 or Christine.corbett@davidsrefuge.org

Comment on this Story

‘I never thought I’d see this day’: Cazenovia woman reunites with long-lost sister after 77 years
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling