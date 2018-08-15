David’s Refuge to host fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge to care for caregivers

David’s Refuge will hold its fifth annual Taste of David’s Refuge from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, in Redbarn20, 2527 Highway 20, Cazenovia.

David’s Refuge began serving parents of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses seven years ago. In its first year they served just over 40 couples through respite weekends which promote self-care, reflection and community. This year, they will serve over 250 couples in 2019 and will grow to serve 350 couples through respite weekends.

Taste of David’s Refuge was designed to provide guests with a taste of the services offered to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening illnesses throughout the year.

Colette Powers and Matt Dydo are this year’s honorary co-chairs and as the parents of three boys, one of whom has Down Syndrome, they know first-hand the importance of respite and connection. When asked about the impact of David’s Refuge in their lives, Colette said, “You lose each other in the busy, and in that extra layer of responsibility. It reminds you of the importance of taking care of each other and nurturing that love.”

Food and drink are being provided by Beak & Skiff, Basil Leaf Ristorante, Brae Loch Inn, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Gannon’s Icecream, Chef Billy-Brendan Ginty, Latte Da Café & Bakehouse, Mirabito, Pewter Spoon Café, Sherwood Inn, Unos Pizzeria & Grill, Yancey’s Fancy, Yum-Yum’s Bakery and Murphy’s Specialized Pastry.

The night will feature live and silent auction items and Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar will be event host and emcee.

Tickets are $125 each. They can be purchased online at davidsrefuge.eventbrite.com or contact Christine Corbett – Director of Philanthropy at 315.382.4204 or Christine.corbett@davidsrefuge.org

