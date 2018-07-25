Cazenovia Public Library News: Young Naturalists, August adventure labs

Library to present Young Naturalists Program Series this summer

This summer, the Cazenovia Public Library will partner with the Izaak Walton League to present the Young Naturalists program series for children ages seven and older.

The hands-on programs are designed to get young people interested in science and connected to conservation and outdoor recreation. The four-part series will run July 27 to August 17 on Fridays at 1:30 p.m. Each week, participants will become citizen scientists and learn about local ecology through activities, art projects and books. Attend all four summer sessions to receive a Young Naturalists kit.

Registration is requested. This series is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

August Adventure Labs at the library

This August, the Cazenovia Public Library will present the final three installments of the Adventure Lab program series for children ages 8 through 12. Sessions feature fun, hands-on activities focused on science, engineering, art and more. Children’s Program Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin will lead the workshops at 1:30 p.m. on August 2, 9 and 16 in the library’s community room.

Each program will focus on a new project. Participants will be challenged to use a MaKey MaKey invention kit, to build a solar oven, to craft cardboard automata, to learn to code and more. Visit the Library’s Facebook page to check out upcoming projects. All supplies will be provided. Registration is requested. Stop by the library or call 315-655-9322 to reserve a spot.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

