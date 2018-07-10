Madison County Open Farm Day returns July 28

July means that Madison County Open Farm Day is quickly approaching. Open Farm Day is a chance to enjoy the bounty of some of Madison County’s wide array of farms. On July 28 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County invites people to take a behind-the-scenes look at local farms during its 10th annual Open Farm Day.

This year, 38 farms will open their gates to the public free of charge. Visitors will be treated to farm tours, rides, product samples, farm animals, recipes and an all-around good time provided by Madison County’s agricultural community.

Planning on attending Open Farm Day this year? Whether you are a first-time participant or returning visitor keep these few tips in mind to get the most out of your Open Farm Day experience:

•Check out the farms: The most up-to-date farm profiles are available by visiting openfarmdaymadisoncounty.com. Read each farm’s profile to get a snapshot of what each stop has to offer. There is a wide variety of farms this year.

•Pick a lunch location: There are multiple farms offering lunch options this year. There are lunch spots located throughout the county.

•Plan your route: Don’t miss out on some of the special scheduled activities that will be running at different farms throughout the day. You never know what you are going to see at Open Farm Day.

•Bring a friend: Open Farm Day is a great day for all. Adults and children of all ages will find activities perfect for them. So grab a group and make an entire day of it. All participating farms are open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Pack a cooler: Last, but definitely not least, do not forget to pack your cooler. There will be many farms with products for sale. You won’t want to turn down the chance to keep your meat, cheese or vegetable samples fresh.

Open Farm Day Passports are available at 10 Price Chopper locations in CNY, in local Madison County newspapers, in Madison County libraries and local farmers’ markets starting July 9. For more information on Open Farm Day participants or to download a passport instantly, visit OpenFarmDayMadisonCounty.com or follow Open Farm Day on Facebook.

Be sure to make it to as many farms as you can – visit three or more farms with your passport and you will receive a free Open Farm Day giveaway.

