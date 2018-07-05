New Woodstock Free Library announces summer programs

The New Woodstock Free Library has announced its programming for this summer. The library is having a registration week and rock painting program from Monday, July 9 through Saturday, July 14. During open hours that week more information on the programs, along with sign-up sheets and any permission forms, will be available. Registration is not required that week to attend the programs, however it ensures that one will be on the list for any programs where sign up is required.

Mondays from July 16 through August 20 at 2 p.m. are kids and family programs. Planned programs include karaoke, sun catchers, a dinosaur party and more. Tween/Teen programs include a Karaoke Party on Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m. and a Painting Party on Saturday, August 11 at 11 a.m. Adult programs will be a Painting Party on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. and a Karaoke Night on August 17 at 7 p.m.

Signing up is required for some programs to ensure the library has enough supplies for participants.

“We’re very excited to offer new programs this year,” said Kelly Roberts, youth services coordinator. “Our three big kids and family programs are Cupcake Wars, Books, a themed cupcake decorating program, Breakerspace Electronic Take Apart program and Make a T-shirt program. These programs, along with the painting parties, do require a sign-up to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone. We’re hoping these new programs are successful and will provide us information on more new programs for all ages.”

The New Woodstock Free Library is located at 2106 Main St in New Woodstock. Call 315-662-3134 or email newwoodstock@midyork.org with any questions or to sign up for programs. Visit the library on Facebook or the webpage at midyorklib.org/newwoodstock.

