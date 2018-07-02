Lincklaen Shamrocks help build wheelchair ramps

The Lincklaen Shamrocks 4H group helped build wheelchair ramps recently for the ARISE Ramp Program. Pictured is Will Groetz, Ethan Baker, Ella Baker and Bill Groetz. (submitted photo)

Submitted by Will Groetz

This year the Lincklaen Shamrocks 4H group helped the ARISE Ramp Program build wheelchair ramps for eligible homeowners in Oswego County. They assisted ARISE staff in building several ramp sections at the Oswego First United Methodist Church in May. The 4H group was very focused and productive, making 11 ramp sections in less than two hours.

ARISE relies on volunteers to build ramp sections and install them at homes.

According to the ariseinc.org website, ramp programs “help people remove the primary barrier to their ability to shop, go to work or school, attend doctor appointments and be actively involved in their community.”

The ARISE Ramp program is looking to expand to Madison County in the future. If you live in Madison County and are in need of a ramp for your home or are interested in contributing resources to support such a program, contact Sabine Ingerson singerson@ariseinc.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story