Library to present evening workshops for children this summer

The Cazenovia Public Library’s summer schedule (June 30 to August 17) is packed with fun and educational hands-on programs. Children’s Program Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin will lead four evening events for kids and their families.

Ms. Jenna will host the “Stuffed Animal Sleepover” at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 9, in the community room. Children are invited to bring along their favorite stuffed animals for an evening of stories and activities. Participants will leave their stuffed animals at the library overnight to enjoy a slumber party. In the morning, children will retrieve their toys and see what they were up to all night.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, the library will host “Out of the Cage” Pet Mobile, a traveling exotic petting zoo that offers educational and entertaining programs to people of all ages. The goal of the zoo, according to presenter Jennifer Clark, is to “fascinate audiences with the wonders and diversity of the animals that share our planet.” During the program, children will have the opportunity to learn about, observe and touch several different animals.

Syracuse’s Museum of Intrigue offers immersive and interactive experiences for people of all ages. On Tuesday, July 31, the museum will present a special off-site mystery game at the library. The “Intrigue Experience” will be held at 6 p.m. in the community room. To solve the “Toy Shop Mystery” participants must search for clues, challenge their minds and interact with a cast of fun characters.

Children and their families are invited to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park on Friday, Aug. 3, for a magical evening of fairy tales, creative collaboration and fun. Ms. Jenna will lead a Fairy House Building Workshop at 6 p.m. in the Secret Garden Pavillion. After a brief introduction to fairy lore, participants will start building. All necessary materials, including a base and a variety of natural objects (e.g., pinecones, pine needles, leaves, twigs, moss, acorns, and more) will be provided.

At the end of the workshop, each family is encouraged to take their creation home. Materials and admission to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park are included in the program. Registration is requested. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

These events are sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

