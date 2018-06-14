Summer Story Time schedule announced for the Cazenovia Public Library

This summer, head to the Cazenovia Public Library for some Story Time fun. Offered five days a week throughout the season (June 30 to August 17), “Story Time in the Story Garden” allows children to interact and enjoy books, songs, movement activities, rhymes, and playtime in an engaging and inviting environment. Each session is thoughtfully designed to instill a lifelong love of reading and learning.

Newborns to children 2 years old and their parents/caregivers are invited to join Betsy Kennedy on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. for “Baby Story Time.” Each hour session will feature books, songs, rhymes and movement activities geared toward our youngest readers, followed by open playtime. Siblings are welcome.

“Toddler Story Time,” for children ages 2 and 3, will be offered on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Program Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin will share books, songs, rhymes and interactive activities. Each session will conclude with open playtime.

“Explore and Learn” sessions are specifically designed to promote learning, creativity, and socialization through hands-on activities and observation. Children ages 4 to 6 are invited to join Ms. Jenna on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. for engaging activities, exploration, stories, songs and art projects. Parents are encouraged to exit the Story Garden for a portion of each program.

Ms. Jenna will also present Stories for All: Sensory Story Time on July 9 and August 6 at 9:30 a.m. This monthly program is specially designed for children ages two and older, including those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory integration issues and other developmental disabilities. Like traditional story time sessions, Sensory Story Time features songs, rhymes and books. Unlike other sessions, these programs include a visual schedule, involve fewer tasks and offer a safe space for children who struggle to sit still.

For more information on “Story Time in the Story Garden” or other Library events, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story