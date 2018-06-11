Perrone, Douty to have October wedding

Jun 11, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Milestones
Charles Douty and Peighton Perrone
Joseph and Amy (Elliott) Perrone of Fabius are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Peighton Joanna, to Charles (Chad) Douty, son of Charles (Chuck) and Celina Douty of Port Deposit, Md. Peighton’s maternal grandparents are Richard and Barbara Elliott of Cazenovia.
Peighton is a 2012 graduate of Fabius-Pompey High School and a 2015 graduate of Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md., with a bachelor’s degree in business communications. She is the new business project coordinator for large group sales at CareFirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Owings Mills, Md.
Chad is a 2012 graduate of Perryville High School in Port Deposit, Md., and a 2016 graduate of Stevenson University with a bachelor’s deree in medical laboratory science. He is a medical laboratory scientist at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Md.
An October 5, 2018 wedding in Baltimore, Md., is planned.
