Library’s literacy outpost receives grant for summer reading program

Literacy Outreach Coordinator Carla Zimmerman explains the Family Read Aloud Project to Wendy Dutcher and her daughter Lake. (submitted photo)

The Story Room at CazCares has announced its 2018 Summer Reading Program, titled “Stop the Bullying: Choose KIND.” The program will run June 25 to August 1 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Summer Reading Program is made possible in large part by funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services through the Madison County Youth Bureau.

Sponsored by the Cazenovia Public Library, The Story Room is an early literacy initiative that provides preschool children with the opportunity to develop foundational pre-literacy skills through language-rich guided play, read-aloud experiences and learning activities. During the summer, school-aged children join in on the fun.

This summer’s theme is “Stop the Bullying: Choose Kind,” a topic inspired by bi-weekly parent workshop discussions held during the school year through CazCares and The Story Room. The Summer Reading Program books and learning activities will focus on being a good friend and a strong, compassionate helper. Families will have the opportunity to create their own “Kindness Jars” to help establish the “Kindness Habit” at home.

The Story Room’s Summer Program centers on helping students maintain and improve literacy skills over the vacation months. Students choose free books geared to their interests and reading levels. Participants who read and write about six or more books will receive a special prize at the end of the summer.

The Story Room also will sponsor its fourth annual Family Read Aloud Program. Families will receive a free copy of RJ Palacio’s “Wonder” (now a major motion picture starring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts) to read together nightly. “Wonder”’s main character, Auggie Pullman, is born with a facial difference that makes interacting with other people challenging. Bullying and kindness are central issues throughout the book.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, families will gather for a WONDERful Pizza Party to celebrate kindness, courage and compassion. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 16, families are invited to the Cazenovia Public Library for a free screening of the movie “Wonder,” along with a free tour of the library museum and an introduction to the mummy. Library cards will be available as part of the event.

Interested children and families are invited to sign up at the Popcorn Kick-Off Week at The Story Room at CazCares on June 25, 26 and 28, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Marli Stahler at 585-410-0864.

