There’s no place like Chittenango

(photo by Lauren Young)

Village celebrates its 41st “Oz-Stravaganza” celebration

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

From the yellow brick road to the main streets of Chittenango, there really was no better place than home for Wizard of Oz enthusiasts this weekend when the village held its 41st “Oz-Stravaganza.”

The village celebrated the longest running and largest “Wizard of Oz”-themed festival from June 1 to 3, painting the town yellow with many costumed Dorothys and Glindas, “Wizard of Oz” historians, authors, Broadway stars and many Chittenango citizens and students marching through the village streets on Saturday afternoon.

First held in 1978 by Librarian Clara Houck to honor L. Frank Baum, the author of “The Wizard of Oz,” and his birthplace, the event has since grown from a parking lot party to a multi-day celebration run by the International L. Frank Baum and All Things Oz Historical Foundation.

The celebration featured live music, from BeatleCuse to the Chittenango Select Choir, costume contests, festival food, rides, games, fireworks and a museum dedicated to All Things Oz.

Gita Dorothy Morena, the great granddaughter of L. Frank Baum, was the celebration’s grand marshal for the third year in a row.

This year’s theme was “Broadway comes to Oz,” with special guests Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway production of “Wicked;” John Fricke, who is regarded as the world’s prominent “Wizard of Oz” and Judy Garland historian and author; “Wicked” Broadway performers Tiffany Haas (Glinda) and Michael McCorry Rose (Fiyero); costume designer Shawn Ryan and composer Steve Margoshes.

Headlining this year’s Authors and Artists Alley was Gabriel Gale (“Gabriel Gale’s Ages of Oz: A Fiery Friendship”), and featured other artists from James and Amanda Wallace (“Nomes of Oz,” “The First Witches of Oz”) to Cartoonist Jim8ball.

For more information about Chittenango’s “Oz-Stravaganza,” visit their website at Oz-stravaganza.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story