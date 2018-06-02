Erie Canal showcased at New Woodstock Free Library

Events Coordinator Traci Schuster announced a traveling exhibit titled “200 Years on the Erie Canal” will be at the New Woodstock Free Library June 1 through June 30. (submitted photo)

The New Woodstock Free Library is hosting a traveling exhibit sponsored by Empire State Library Network and the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) titled “200 Years on the Erie Canal” from June 1 to June 30, with two speakers scheduled to give presentations.

On Monday, June 4, at 7 p.m., Richard Giarrusso, D.D.S. will discuss his collection of ceramics-stoneware and redware, describing the history of the pottery-making industry and its relationship to the Erie Canal. He will also evaluate stoneware and redware for attendees at the reception.

This is the second time Giarrusso has shown his ceramics collection at the library.

On Monday, June 25, at 7 p.m. Sam Gordon, director for planning and zoning for the Town of Dewitt, will share “Elevating Erie,” a project to re-envision Erie Boulevard, set to be completed by 2020, featuring a biking and walking trail in the median of Erie Boulevard East. The path is part of a state-wide initiative to create an Empire State Trail which will span 760-plus miles from Buffalo to Manhattan and up to Canada.

Library Events Coordinator Traci Schuster said the library has gathered “a trove” of materials related to the canal that will be part of the exhibit.

“The canal was so important to the development of commerce in New York State, and Central New York in particular, that the history of the canal is bound with the history of the region. Just about everyone has some connection to the canal,” Schuster said.

The exhibit will be open to the public during all regular library hours.

For more information on this or other library programs, call the library at 315-662-3134, or visit the website at midyorklib.org/newwoodstock, or check out the library’s Facebook page.

