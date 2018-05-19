State museum announces launch of ‘A New York Minute in History’ podcast

The New York State Museum, WAMC/Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media are excited to announce the launch of a new podcast, “A New York Minute In History,” which explores the story of New York State and the unique tales of New Yorkers. The podcast is hosted by New York State Historian Devin Lander and Don Wildman, host of Mysteries at the Museum on Travel Channel. It is produced by WAMC’s Associate News Director Jim Levulis.

“The project ties New York’s historical events, people, and places to larger statewide, national and international historical events and eras,” Lander said. “We’ll explore New York’s role in important historical events as well as topics still grabbing headlines today in a way that’s accessible to everyone.”

“I’m a long-time resident of New York, so I’m excited!” Wildman said. “This podcast gives me a chance to explore the state’s incredible history; how, since its inception, New York has contributed immeasurably to the whole identity of the nation.”

“‘New York Minute in History’ is a great collaboration that will help New Yorkers discover more about the Empire State and the important role it and its citizens have played through the engaging audio medium,” said WAMC/Northeast Public Radio’s President and CEO Alan Chartock. “WAMC is proud to be working with The New York State Museum on this project.”

The podcast’s first episode explores the lives of Henry Johnson and Tommy Hitchcock Jr., World War I heroes with ties to New York. Through interviews with family members, historians and others, it follows Johnson and Hitchcock to the trenches and airfields of Europe and beyond. The podcast explores how both men are shaped by their upbringings and the color of their skin and examine how each is celebrated and remembered in different ways because of their actions and the social practices of the early 20th century to today.

Episode two, which explores New York’s leading role in the women’s rights movement, will be available soon. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and SoundCloud.

“A New York Minute In History” is a joint production of the New York State Museum, WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, and Archivist Media. Support for the program, comes from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The project is also sponsored by a Humanities New York Action Grant with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“New York has an incredible history and an abundance of fascinating stories with national and international influence,” said Bill Pomeroy, Founder and Trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation. “One of the Foundation’s core initiatives focuses on preserving our history, so being able to support ‘A New York Minute In History’ was a natural fit. We’re very excited for Devin, Don and their team to share these great stories steeped in New York’s history through this new podcast.”

“New York State’s history is more complex and fascinating than many would ever expect,” said Sara Ogger, Executive Director of Humanities New York. “We at Humanities New York are proud to support our valued partners at WAMC as they work with our State Historian to produce great stories.”

More information can be found on the podcast website or the State Museum website, or by following @NYHistoryMinute on Twitter.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story