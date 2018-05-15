Stone Quarry Hill Art Park invites public to season opening events

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park invites the public to a weekend of events on May 19 and 20 celebrating the arrival of Spring.

Kite enthusiasts both young and old will enjoy the Art Park’s annual Kite Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 19. Lady Bug Lunchbox food truck will be on site selling picnic fare for visitors to eat while watching kite flying demonstrations by the New York Kite Enthusiasts.

Visitors are also invited to bring their own kites to fly or craft their own creation at the make-your-own-kite table. The Art Cart will be available for visitors to screenprint their own T-shirt for a nominal fee and Eric Olson’s bubble sculpture, “How Many Bubbles in a Bar of Soap?” will round out the offerings.

Admission is $5 per person, free for children under 16. All proceeds benefit the Art Park’s art and education-based programming. Free day passes are available to check-out at these participating libraries: Canastota Public Library, Cazenovia Public Library, Hamilton Public Library, Manlius Library, New Woodstock Free Library and Sullivan Free Library.

On Sunday, May 20, the festivities continue with a presentation of Syracuse University professor Sam Van Aken’s “Tree of 40 Fruit” project, a sculpture designed to highlight and preserve heirloom stone fruits once grown in New York State. The documentary “Art on The Hill” by local filmmaker Susie Cody will also be shown.

The Riester Award will be given to Cody for her documentation of the significant artistic and preservation contributions made by SQHAP founder Dorothy Riester. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit sqhap.org or contact Kelli Johnson at kelli@stonequarryhillartpark.org.

