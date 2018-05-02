Bernie and Jeanne Jones to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

May 02, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Milestones
Bernie and Jeanne Jones will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 14. (submitted photo)
Bernie and Jeanne Jones will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 14. They were married at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Syracuse.
They live in Cazenovia on the family farm, where they raised their six children: Dave (Lynne) Jones, Allan Jones (deceased), Pam (Wayne) McFarland, Scott (Ann) Jones, Dorrie (Chip) Swart and Rona (Steve) Clearo. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bernie retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Jeanne is an accomplished seamstress and loves to garden. They will celebrate with their family and would love to receive cards from family and friends.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 02, 2018
May 02, 2018
May 01, 2018
May 01, 2018