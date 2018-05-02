Bernie and Jeanne Jones to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Bernie and Jeanne Jones will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 14. (submitted photo)

Bernie and Jeanne Jones will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 14. They were married at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Syracuse.

They live in Cazenovia on the family farm, where they raised their six children: Dave (Lynne) Jones, Allan Jones (deceased), Pam (Wayne) McFarland, Scott (Ann) Jones, Dorrie (Chip) Swart and Rona (Steve) Clearo. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bernie retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Jeanne is an accomplished seamstress and loves to garden. They will celebrate with their family and would love to receive cards from family and friends.

