Marrones, Adam Richman return for annual barbecue at Clear Path for Veterans

Author and TV Personality Adam Richman returns to Chittenango for Clear Path for Veterans’ annual Red, White & Blue Barbecue this June. (submitted photo)

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Head Coach Doug Marrone and wife Helen are returning to Chittenango for Clear Path for Veterans’ annual Red, White & Blue Barbecue this June.

The Red, White & Blue Barbecue is Clear Path’s largest annual fundraiser, helping to support programs and services to thousands of Veterans each year. This year’s event – held 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16 – marks the barbecue’s seventh year.

The facility currently known as Clear Path for Veterans, located in both Chittenango and the town of Manlius, was acquired in March 2011. That summer – when renovations to the facility were only two-thirds complete – Clear Path hosted a community open house dinner on June 18, 2011, that was attended by Syracuse University’s then-head football coach Doug Marrone and his wife, Helen.

“During his tenure at the university, the couple believed in the Clear Path vision and saw first-hand the work being done and wanted to be a part of an organization that was built on trust and supporting military members, Veterans and their families in impactful ways. The Marrones had a vision: Would the Central New York community show its support by attending a swan ball or swine ball? They loved the idea of a community dinner, and our annual barbecue was born,” said Clear Path’s CEO and Co-Founder Melissa Spicer.

The official ribbon cutting at Clear Path for Veterans was held in September 2011, and the inaugural Red, White & Blue Barbecue was held just 10 months later. The Marrones attended Clear Path’s premier fundraising event in its first several years, even during Doug’s transition to Buffalo to become an NFL coach for the Bills in January 2013.

“The Marrones have, in many ways, been tremendous supporters of Clear Path for Veterans and have made every effort to attend the annual barbecue. No matter where they live, we will always welcome them home,” Spicer said.

This year’s event also welcomes back Author and TV Personality Adam Richman. Perhaps best known for hosting the Travel Channel’s highest rated show: Man v Food, Richman has been a staple at the barbecue since 2016. Richman has hosted and co-executive produced Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America and Fandemonium, and he has written two books to critical acclaim: America the Edible and Straight-Up Tasty.

A new face in the crowd this year will be “America’s Auctioneer” Myers Jackson. Well known as the star of DIY Network’s highest rated show Texas Flip N Move, Jackson is an accredited auctioneer of real estate and a member of the Certified Auctioneer Institute. One new element to this year’s barbecue is an auction of unique items that Jackson will direct the bidding on.

“Our annual Red, White & Blue Barbecue is open to our entire community, who are the family and friends of those we serve. Many now call Clear Path for Veterans their ‘trusted go to’ for information, programs and services, and it’s because we, as a community, see value in investing in their well-being,” Spicer said.

Clear Path’s Executive Chef Christopher Griffin and his culinary team will prepare special menu for the event. Entertaining the masses will be The Fabulous Ripcords, a Central New York music scene staple. The Miles & Maddy Award, which was established in 2013, will be presented for service above self in its truest form.

Other special events at the barbecue include: tours of the facility, opportunities to mingle with service dogs in training and a cornhole tournament.

“Our annual Red, White & Blue Barbecue has always served a dual purpose: First, to showcase the work being done at Clear Path for Veterans; and second, to help all celebrate the beginning of summer with a great time for a worthy cause,” Spicer said.

Tickets are on sale now at ClearPathForVets.com/BBQ2018. Discounted multi-pack tickets are also available, and you can provide an opportunity to a Veteran to attend the event at no charge by purchasing a “Sponsor a Veteran” ticket.

