Cazenovia Public Library to present Spring Break Explorer Days

Apr 13, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Library News

Looking for kid-friendly activities over the school break? Join Children’s Programming Coordinator Jenna Wright Martin at the Cazenovia Public Library for four fun and educational events. Explorer Days will be held in the Community Room. Registration is requested. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

3-D Art — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, April 23

Children ages 5 and older will spend the afternoon learning about the creation of anaglyph and 3D drawings. They will use their newfound knowledge and skills to create their own multi-dimensional drawings. Participants will be provided a pair of 3D glasses to take home.

Sun, to Moo, to You — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 25

The Library will partner with Monica Cody of Cody Farms, of Fenner, to present this hands-on program. Children ages 6 to 11 will investigate the transfer of energy in the process of milk-making. Through various activities, they will learn that there are different forms of energy, that living things need energy to survive, and that the primary source of energy is the sun.

Art Bots — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 26

Children ages 8 to 12 will try their hands at a simple robotics project to create a Bot that can draw. The program will begin with a short lesson before participants are given the opportunity to build and draw with their artistic bots.

Slime — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 27

Explorers ages 5 and older are encouraged to get their hands messy while trying out different slime recipes. They will explore the science behind slime and have the opportunity to create two different slime recipes.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

